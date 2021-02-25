Mineral Area men take round one from Raiders

Leons finished an accurate lob in near proximity from J.P. Robinson, and Kevin Stone buried a 3-pointer in the right corner as the margin swelled to 30-13.

Mineral Area shared minutes among eight players before clearing the bench in the final moments, and encountered a moderate lull as Three Rivers offered its best challenge.

Murdix made a smooth dish to Keonte Jones early in the second half, and later restored a 45-29 lead with a similar assist as Ford finished a streaking runner on the opposite side.

Kevin Jones sparked Three Rivers with a driving 3-point play and perimeter three on the ensuing trip, however, as the difference was reduced to 10.

Leons answered twice with dunks on Murdix assists resulting from broken traps near midcourt, but the Raiders continued to charge back.

Brahm Harris and Dominique Hardimon each netted four field goals in the second stanza on a combination of jumpers and driving shots. The Mineral Area perimeter defense would respond.

The Cardinals called a timeout at 62-57 with about five minutes left, and sealed the hard-fought victory with an energetic 15-4 run.