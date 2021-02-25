Mineral Area men take round one from Raiders

PARK HILLS – Although the conclusion was less dramatic this time, Malevy Leons again had a major role in helping an unbeaten Mineral Area men’s basketball team thwart Three Rivers at home.
The sophomore center notched his ninth double-double in 11 games, and the Cardinals calmly solved the Three Rivers pressure throughout an 81-68 victory on Wednesday night.
Mineral Area (11-0, 3-0), ranked fifth in the latest NJCAA poll, benefited from a massive turnover disparity by forcing 24 and committing only eight.
The Cardinals shot an impressive 54 percent from the field under a relatively deliberate tempo, as each squad operated with a thinner player rotation with one usual starter out.
Leons compiled 24 points and 10 rebounds in another consistent performance. His 3-pointer from the top of the circle sank the Raiders in the closing seconds last year at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Freshman guard Manu Musemena provided his top statistical game this winter with 14 points and four assists off the bench, and Terrion Murdix dished out 10 assists for MAC.
Three Rivers (6-4, 1-3) shot a solid 6-of-14 from beyond the arc and 18-of-23 from the line, but gave away too many possessions while falling behind early.
Sikeston graduate Kevin Jones made 10-of-11 free throws and netted a team-high 21 points. The Raiders were without leading scorer Lamar Wilkerson.
The latest chapter in the longstanding rivalry featured a number of variations. The reconfigured schedule created a rare mid-week clash as opposed to the traditional Saturday night showdowns.
Fans were seated much farther from benches due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the Raiders are guided by a different head coach for the first time in a half-century.
Longtime assistant Brian Bess succeeded his legendary father Gene Bess, who compiled more wins than any coach in college basketball history and was in attendance on Wednesday.
The Cardinals executed their half-court cutting successfully under sixth-year head coach Luke Strege, and soared to a commanding 40-24 halftime lead.
Terry Ford made the start in place of Jamir Price, who was not dressed out, and brought early energy with a 3-pointer and transition layup.
Musemena generated nine points of his own before intermission, only to be outdone by Leons, who reeled in an outlet pass from Keonte Jones for a layup to cap a 15-7 start.
Leons finished an accurate lob in near proximity from J.P. Robinson, and Kevin Stone buried a 3-pointer in the right corner as the margin swelled to 30-13.
Mineral Area shared minutes among eight players before clearing the bench in the final moments, and encountered a moderate lull as Three Rivers offered its best challenge.
Murdix made a smooth dish to Keonte Jones early in the second half, and later restored a 45-29 lead with a similar assist as Ford finished a streaking runner on the opposite side.
Kevin Jones sparked Three Rivers with a driving 3-point play and perimeter three on the ensuing trip, however, as the difference was reduced to 10.
Leons answered twice with dunks on Murdix assists resulting from broken traps near midcourt, but the Raiders continued to charge back.
Brahm Harris and Dominique Hardimon each netted four field goals in the second stanza on a combination of jumpers and driving shots. The Mineral Area perimeter defense would respond.
The Cardinals called a timeout at 62-57 with about five minutes left, and sealed the hard-fought victory with an energetic 15-4 run.
Keonte Jones ended with 13 points and four steals, and received a pinpoint backdoor lob over a double screen from Robinson, who then slashed in for a nine-point edge following a defensive stop.
Murdix added a baseline floater before restoring a 77-61 lead at the line. Ford finished with 11 points as four Cardinals reached double figures.
Mineral Area faces a massive test Monday night at Moberly. The Cardinals claimed the first meeting with the Greyhounds 76-66 on Feb. 18.
Harris scored 17 points, and Hardimon added 14 along with eight rebounds for Three Rivers.