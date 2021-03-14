Mineral Area men tough out rivalry victory

PARK HILLS – Stingy defense helped the banged-up Mineral Area men’s basketball team trigger a crucial 12-0 run in the second half and remain unbeaten on Saturday night.

Keonte Jones shined in all aspects of a 71-60 road victory over rival Three Rivers, posting game highs of 22 points, six blocks and five steals along with seven rebounds.

Malevy Leons totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the third-ranked Cardinals (15-0, 6-0), who trailed throughout most of the first half before breaking through.

Mineral Area could equal its highest national ranking in program history when the new poll is released on Monday after No. 2 Coffeyville (Kan.) suffered its first defeat on Wednesday.

Sophomore Keith Kiner finished with 13 points and nine rebounds among four in double figures, and handed the Raiders (8-8, 2-7) their final lead on a follow slam at 46-45.

The Cardinals used a series of hustling efforts to create sudden baskets. J.P. Robinson rebounded his own miss and found Manu Musemena for a tiebreaking 3-pointer.