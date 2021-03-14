Mineral Area men tough out rivalry victory

PARK HILLS – Stingy defense helped the banged-up Mineral Area men’s basketball team trigger a crucial 12-0 run in the second half and remain unbeaten on Saturday night.
Keonte Jones shined in all aspects of a 71-60 road victory over rival Three Rivers, posting game highs of 22 points, six blocks and five steals along with seven rebounds.
Malevy Leons totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the third-ranked Cardinals (15-0, 6-0), who trailed throughout most of the first half before breaking through.
Mineral Area could equal its highest national ranking in program history when the new poll is released on Monday after No. 2 Coffeyville (Kan.) suffered its first defeat on Wednesday.
Sophomore Keith Kiner finished with 13 points and nine rebounds among four in double figures, and handed the Raiders (8-8, 2-7) their final lead on a follow slam at 46-45.
The Cardinals used a series of hustling efforts to create sudden baskets. J.P. Robinson rebounded his own miss and found Manu Musemena for a tiebreaking 3-pointer.
Jones punched down an ensuing follow dunk, and dived on a floor to steal in inbounds pass that led to an uncontested layup by Lamontay Daugherty and an eventual 57-46 advantage.
Leons guided a bounce pass to Terrion Murdix for a baseline layup, and dazzling reverse layups from Robinson and Murdix restored a 69-57 lead with 1:52 remaining.
Robinson chipped in 10 points off the bench, and Murdix dished out eight assists, who overcome a subpar 44 percent from the field with an key 11-3 differential in steals.
Brahm Harris had 12 points in defeat, and opened the contest with consecutive baskets on a driving baseline layup and short floater in a crowd.
He later traded 3-pointers with MAC sophomore Kevin Stone, and Three Rivers established its largest lead of 21-15 after Mandell Campbell dunked easily off a perimeter touch pass from Dominique Hardimon.
Kevin Jones provided 11 points and Campbell added 10 for the Raiders, who returned to action after forfeiting two games due to a brawl last weekend against Moberly.
Keonte Jones sparked a Mineral Area response with a couple of rejections, and Leons hit a driving layup before dunking an entry pass from Murdix to forge a 25-25 tie.
The combination of Murdix to Leons struck again on an outlet pass late in the first half, and Robinson drained a 3-pointer as the Cardinals carried a 36-32 lead and momentum into the break.