PARK HILLS – Patrick Strzala provided a lift Wednesday night as the Mineral Area men's basketball team acquired its second Region 16 win of the season.
The sophomore guard scored 24 points, and connected four times from long range in an 88-73 triumph over MSU-West Plains at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
The Cardinals (21-8, 2-5) gained revenge for a grueling overtime loss to the Grizzlies two weeks earlier that included an impressive rally from 22 down.
Yahuza Rasas provided 20 points with an inside presence, and Steve Wooten compiled 12 of his 17 in the second half for Mineral Area in the rematch.
Mineral Area delivered a 15-0 spurt that lasted 3 minutes, 50 seconds, and swung momentum before halftime.
Strzala drained his last 3-pointer of the game from the right corner with 2:41 to play in the first half, and Rasas followed with an over-the-shoulder putback that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 46-35.
Strzala already reached the 20-point mark prior to the Cardinals carrying a 48-37 advantage to the break.
Eric Lovett posted 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half for the Grizzlies, whose last lead came at 35-31. Sophomore Houston Johnson matched teammate Sardaar Calhoun with 12 points off the bench.
MSU-West Plains (19-10, 4-3) went 9-for-10 from the line overall, but was unsuccessful at reeling in Mineral Area.
Wooten tipped in a missed 3-point attempt from Strzala to make the Mineral Area edge 54-41 with 17:10 to play.
Sophomore Niekie Thomas shrank the deficit to 60-52 on a 3-pointer with 12:29 left.
But Rasas charged toward the basket and dunked about three minutes later, and his 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining restored an 80-64 advantage.
D’Andre Vilmar made a pair of free throws in a modest 5-0 push, but MSU-West Plains could not draw to within single digits again.
David Kachelries pitched in 12 points for Mineral Area, which will welcome State Fair for Homecoming on Saturday night.
The Cardinals can clinch a first-round home game in the region tournament by defeating State Fair. A loss would instead send them to Three Rivers.
