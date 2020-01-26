PARK HILLS – The pure athleticism of 6-foot-9 center Malevy Leons gave the Mineral Area men a distinct advantage when attacking State Fair on Saturday night.
Unselfish guards repeatedly looked for cutting teammates while penetrating or curling around screens, and Leons found enough open space in the paint to throw down six dunks.
The seventh-ranked Cardinals shot an impressive 55 percent from the field, and topped the Roadrunners 85-57 on Homecoming at the midway mark of the Region 16 schedule.
Terrion Murdix shared game-high honors with 22 points on 8-of-12 overall, dished out four assists and provided eight rebounds from his starting point guard position.
Angelo Stuart also netted 22 points, and capped a 13-0 outburst with a transition putback and ensuing pair of free throws after making a steal for a 19-7 lead.
Keyyaun Batchman zipped an entry pass that Murdix caught and flipped over his shoulder for a layup, and Leons slammed a diagonal lob from Murdix moments later to restore a 30-17 difference.
Leons created two of his own flushes, first with an early midcourt steal and clear path to the rim, next by gathering an offensive rebound that deflected off two opposing players.
Stuart drained an open corner 3-pointer at 39-20, and Mineral Area (22-1, 3-1) was unchallenged from there while knocking down 18-of-24 free throws collectively.
State Fair (11-10, 0-4) opened the game with a dunk from Malcolm Townsel as the Cardinals committed back-to-back turnovers, but clean looks from close range were otherwise sporadic.
Kailleb Walton-Blanden nailed a deep step-back 3-pointer in the first half, and Michael Wright beat the buzzer with a 28-foot heave that splashed through to make it 43-26.
Murdix never had to relinquish the ball before sinking a triple to begin the second half, and buried yet another when Batchman spun away from a pursuing defender.
Stuart sustained a bruising fall while hitting a layup through contact, and Leons punctuated a 16-0 run when Kevin Legardy found him down the lane for a slam at 65-32.
Leons compiled 20 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He made 10-of-17 field goals Saturday, and maintains a 60.1 shooting percentage.
Batchman was fouled hard while trying to deliver his own punishing slam down the stretch, and ended with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Mineral Area will shift focus to an enormous home rematch next Saturday with Moberly after falling to the Greyhounds at Fitzsimmons-John Arena last weekend.
The Cardinals are still seeking their first victory over a ranked Division I opponent, and could greatly increase their chances of earning a top-two region tournament seed.
Tounsel paced State Fair with 15 points while Damaria Franklin added nine.
