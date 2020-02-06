PADUCAH, Ky. – The ability to conserve energy through increased minutes will remain a factor for the remainder of the Mineral Area men’s basketball season.
The third-ranked Cardinals still generated plenty of transition offense while adjusting to a roster of seven players, and defeated West Kentucky Tech 89-59 on Wednesday night.
Freshman guard Keyyaun Batchman compiled 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists overall, and made an uncontested layup to create the largest lead of the game at 74-38.
Kevin Legardy finished an excellent pass from midcourt by Batchman moments earlier, and bolstered Mineral Area (24-1) with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Cardinals entered halftime with a 43-23 lead after Angelo Stuart collected a missed shot and beat the buzzer with the follow.
Aaron Reed shined for the Stars with 22 points, matching Batchman for game-high honors, and made an immediate impact with a powerful drive and dunk down the lane on their opening possession.
West Kentucky Tech managed to stay with 24-20 before watching MAC gain separation. Gabe O’Neal tracked down an offensive rebound, and slammed off a return pass to spark a 13-0 run.
Batchman used a smooth jump stop to score on a baseline drive as the margin reached 37-20. Legardy has provided 10 of the Cardinals’ first 24 points.
Stuart exceeded his team-leading scoring average of 16.8 points by totaling 18 along with five assists and three steals in the victory.
Mineral Area competed without the services of point guard Terrion Murdix, who suffered a knee injury against Moberly on Saturday. He was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday, but no results have been released by the school.
The recent dismissal of reserve and perimeter threat Tristian Mullins has also thinned the rotation.
Malevy Leons notched 14 points as five Cardinals achieved double digits. Kevin Stone finished with 10, including a fast-break dunk through contact that he converted into a 3-point play.
Mineral Area maintained second place in the nation for free-throw percentage by going 18-of-23, and will face the Lindenwood-Belleville junior varsity on Tuesday.
Avery Strayhorn tallied nine points while Ja’Quon Jones and Lamont Bell added eight apiece for West Kentucky Tech.
