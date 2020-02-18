Mineral Area stays crisp against STLCC

Legardy dished to Kevin Stone two possessions later before finishing a 2-on-1 fast break himself, and Mineral Area outscored the Archers 42-6 over a 15-minute stretch of the first half.

Malevy Leons provided the post production with 17 points and nine rebounds, missing just one shot in the game, and Tristian Mullins was efficient off the MAC bench with 16 points and nine assists.

Mullins knocked down consecutive open 3-pointers, and Stuart drained his second of the first half to help establish a 53-20 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals executed the same play to perfection on back-to-back trips out of the intermission. Batchman lobbed from the perimeter to Leons, who caught the ball just inches from the cylinder each time.

Batchman converted a 3-point play off a steal and transition pass by Legardy, and Stuart darted down the lane while catching a feed from Mullins in stride for a 68-30 lead.

Stone finished with 15 points, and elevated above two opposing players for a putback at 75-35 with about 12 minutes remaining