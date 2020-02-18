Mineral Area stays crisp against STLCC

PARK HILLS – Since losing assists and steals leader Terrion Murdix to a serious knee injury, his Mineral Area teammates have continued to defend and share the basketball in unselfish fashion.
The sixth-ranked Cardinals showed no indication of an emotional letdown on Monday night following their massive road victory at Three Rivers over the weekend.
They instead delivered yet another stellar offensive performance against visiting St. Louis, shooting a scorching 62 percent overall during a 100-58 dismantling.
Freshman guard Angelo Stuart increased his season scoring average for a sixth straight contest with 29 points on 11-of-13 from the field for Mineral Area (27-1).
Kevin Legardy neared a triple double with 13 rebounds, nine assists, eight points and five steals, and the Cardinals assisted on 31 of their 37 field goals made.
MAC relentlessly attacked the rim whether in transition or from half-court sets. Precise and well-timed passes to cutting teammates generated a number of easy layups.
Keyyaun Batchman whipped a dazzling baseline bounce pass toward Jake McKinlay for a 3-pointer in the opposite corner as the host squad began to gain early separation.
Legardy dished to Kevin Stone two possessions later before finishing a 2-on-1 fast break himself, and Mineral Area outscored the Archers 42-6 over a 15-minute stretch of the first half.
Malevy Leons provided the post production with 17 points and nine rebounds, missing just one shot in the game, and Tristian Mullins was efficient off the MAC bench with 16 points and nine assists.
Mullins knocked down consecutive open 3-pointers, and Stuart drained his second of the first half to help establish a 53-20 halftime advantage.
The Cardinals executed the same play to perfection on back-to-back trips out of the intermission. Batchman lobbed from the perimeter to Leons, who caught the ball just inches from the cylinder each time.
Batchman converted a 3-point play off a steal and transition pass by Legardy, and Stuart darted down the lane while catching a feed from Mullins in stride for a 68-30 lead.
Stone finished with 15 points, and elevated above two opposing players for a putback at 75-35 with about 12 minutes remaining
The Cardinals made 11-of-26 attempts from long range – including 5-of-6 by Stuart alone – and sank 15-of-19 free throws at a team.
Ahian Barnett paced St. Louis (13-14) with 15 points, and drilled a smooth leaner from 16 feet as the first half expired after dribbling the length of the court.
Armani Vermillion hit three triples after intermission, and pitched in 11 points while Mardarevon Clark added nine for the Archers.
Mineral Area has slipped three spots from No. 3 in the NJCAA rankings over the past two weeks despite sounding defeating three opponents during that span.
The Cardinals have two hurdles remaining to clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 Tournament, the home finale against MSU-West Plains on Wednesday and road trip to State Fair on Saturday.