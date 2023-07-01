PARK HILLS – Greg Heiar wants to move forward after a brief and tumultuous stint at New Mexico State placed his reputation as both a leader and coach under intense national scrutiny.

Mineral Area College is convinced that similar controversy will not follow Heiar – and his undeniable on-court success at the junior college level – to his next stop in Park Hills.

In a bold and controversial decision on Friday, the MAC Board of Trustees approved Heiar as the fifth head coach in men’s basketball program history.

“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge on the court and off the court in recruiting, including having coached a NJCAA national championship team,” Mineral Area Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz said in a press release issued Saturday morning.

Heiar, 47, previously worked as an NCAA Division I assistant at Southern Mississippi, LSU, East Tennessee State and Wichita State, reaching the national semifinals with the Shockers in 2013.

He has coached at nine different schools over the last 23 years, and guided NW Florida State to the 2022 NJCAA national title during his only season there. He posted a 164-15 record in five years at Chipola.

“My family and I look forward to being a part of this great institution and community,” Heiar said in an issued statement. “Now it’s time to get started building a championship team!”

Heiar was named head coach at New Mexico State, a longtime power in Western Athletic Conference, after Chris Jans departed for Mississippi State in the SEC.

But multiple scandals ensued after Heiar arrived in Las Cruces, and in February, NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the suspension of its men’s basketball program. The last six scheduled games of a 9-15 [2-10 WAC] season were canceled.

In November, Mike Peake, one of two returning players from Jans’ tenure, was suspended after fatally wounding University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in an exchange of gunfire. Police allege that Travis and two other male UNM students assaulted Peake, who acted in self-defense, after luring him to the UNM campus.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2022, as the Aggies were in Albuquerque for a rivalry game against the Lobos that was ultimately canceled. Peake was struck once in the leg while trying to distance himself from Travis, who initially brandished and fired his weapon according to police.

NMSU was rocked again in February when accusations surfaced that a member of the men’s basketball team had been the victim of hazing.

Heiar was officially ousted as head coach on Feb. 14, four days after he and his coaching staff had been placed on administrative leave by the university pending an investigation.

Mineral Area interviewed Heiar and other candidates Monday for its open position. On Tuesday, Heiar cleared a potential stumbling block when his name was dismissed from a lawsuit filed April 19 by former NMSU players William Benjamin, Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu, and the father of Benjamin.

The lawsuit, which reached a settlement earlier this week, was filed against Heiar, assistant coach Dominique Taylor, the Board of Regents of New Mexico State University, and former players Kim Aiken, Jr., Doctor Bradley and DeShawndre Washington.

The plaintiffs detailed multiple alleged incidents of unwanted physical and sexual contact by the three accused teammates, resulting in emotional trauma, and claimed that the coaching staff failed to stop the behavior once being informed about it.

Heiar, who denies the allegations, was not required to respond to the lawsuit, according to attorney Raul A. Carrillo, Jr.

In the Mineral Area press release issued Saturday, Gerwitz said “the hiring committee carefully considered the entirety of Coach Heiar’s college coaching career, contacted past administrators, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond.”

Heiar takes over at Mineral Area after eight-year head coach Luke Strege accepted an assistant position at North Dakota State last month.

Strege amassed the highest career winning percentage of any MAC men’s coach, and led the Cardinals to a perfect regular season plus their first NJCAA tournament game victory two years ago.

Once he moves to the Parkland, Heiar will have less than two months to compile a roster and assistant coach for the upcoming season. Fall semester classes at MAC begin on Aug. 21.