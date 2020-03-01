Moberly drills Mineral Area for Region 16 title

Tristian Mullins equaled Legardy with 12 points each for the Cardinals, who trailed 62-36 after Drayton curled around a screen for an attacking layup.

Mineral Area never trimmed the deficit below 20 from there despite getting five baskets from Leons in the paint. He added two free throws to make it 77-56.

Mullins was given a technical foul during a verbal exchange with Mahorcic, whose antics had irritated Mineral Area players throughout the previous showdown in Park Hills.

Moberly enjoyed its maximum lead at 88-58 as a boisterous crowd roared with each basket or defensive stop. Mahoric tallied nine points and seven rebounds.

Kevin Stone and Batchman each fouled out with more than five minutes to play, leaving the Cardinals with six eligible players down the stretch.

Angelo Stuart had 10 points for Mineral Area on just 2-of-11 shooting, and exited to the locker room along with his teammates long before being announced as Region 16 Player of the Year.