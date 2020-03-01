Moberly drills Mineral Area for Region 16 title

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Mineral Area men’s basketball coach Luke Strege reiterated the confident stance Friday that his resilient team was a lock to qualify for the NJCAA tournament.
And why not? The fifth-ranked Cardinals had just survived an overtime battle with State Fair to become the first Division I program with 30 victories this season.
But that was before their first truly discouraging performance, a 91-65 dismantling at the hands of 19th-ranked Moberly in the Region 16 final on Saturday night.
The Greyhounds defeated MAC for the second time in three meetings, and shot 56 percent from the field to earn a championship repeat.
Markelo Sullivan scored a game-high 24 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, and was the centerpiece of a resounding 28-5 run over the last 10:17 of the first half.
He opened the game with a backdoor layup, then rained down six 3-pointers before intermission as the Mineral Area defense arrived late multiple times to cover him in the left corner.
Eddie Creal posted 17 points without missing from the field for Moberly. Quinton Drayton chipped in 14 points, and Cortez Mosely added a fourth player in double digits with 10.
Malevy Leons posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to highlight Mineral Area despite being held scoreless until the second half.
Kevin Legardy nailed consecutive corner 3-pointers on assists from Keyyaun Batchman as the Cardinals opened the contest with promising 12-2 lead that included three blocked shots defensively.
But the next 15 minutes bore no resemblance to their marvelous regular season. The guards struggled offensively while forcing contested shots in traffic without the usual crisp ball movement.
Sullivan began his sizzling display with back-to-back threes, then threw a down a breakaway dunk after swiping a midcourt pass for a 22-21 lead.
Batchman drove end to end for a layup in response. But his lone field goal of the game marked the last lead for a MAC squad that gradually imploded.
Sophomore center Gabe O’Neal picked up his third personal foul on a perimeter clear out, and watched the remaining 6 ½ minutes of the first half from the bench.
The Greyhounds delivered an 18-3 surge to build a 42-26 halftime cushion as Sullivan added four more triples and Dusan Mahorcic sank a jump hook from the baseline.
Tristian Mullins equaled Legardy with 12 points each for the Cardinals, who trailed 62-36 after Drayton curled around a screen for an attacking layup.
Mineral Area never trimmed the deficit below 20 from there despite getting five baskets from Leons in the paint. He added two free throws to make it 77-56.
Mullins was given a technical foul during a verbal exchange with Mahorcic, whose antics had irritated Mineral Area players throughout the previous showdown in Park Hills.
Moberly enjoyed its maximum lead at 88-58 as a boisterous crowd roared with each basket or defensive stop. Mahoric tallied nine points and seven rebounds.
Kevin Stone and Batchman each fouled out with more than five minutes to play, leaving the Cardinals with six eligible players down the stretch.
Angelo Stuart had 10 points for Mineral Area on just 2-of-11 shooting, and exited to the locker room along with his teammates long before being announced as Region 16 Player of the Year.
Moberly (26-6) committed only seven turnovers, and will host either Triton or Highland from Region 4 in a district playoff on Saturday for an automatic tournament bid.
Mineral Area (30-2) will rest for a week and hope for one of eight at-large bids awarded by a committee that has never selected a second Missouri school since the bracket expanded to 24 teams.