Moberly edges MAC men in OT for region title

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brett Thompson drained a dramatic 27-footer after hesitating to temporarily extend the Mineral Area men’s basketball season with four seconds left in regulation.

The Cardinals endured their second straight overtime game at the Region 16 Tournament on Saturday night, but fell short of a championship repeat against rival Moberly.

Sincere Parker scored nine of his game-high 26 points during the extra session, and the Greyhounds erased a 13-point deficit in the second half to prevail 86-82 and capture the title.

The teams ultimately split four meetings evenly this season, but Moberly (26-6) claimed the last and most consequential encounter after both offenses thrived.

The Greyhounds have won 10 consecutive games, and will host either Triton on Kankakee from Region 4 on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament.

Mineral Area (24-7) ended its season – barring an improbable at-large bid – despite shooting a stellar 14-of-26 from 3-point range and committing only 10 turnovers.

Thompson paced the Cardinals with 17 points plus seven assists, and Gavin Harris scored 16 after drilling four 3-pointers within the first 2 ½ minutes out of halftime.

Terry Ford buried his second triple of overtime to give Mineral Area its final lead at 79-78, and provided 10 points off the bench as five members of each team reached double digits.

Parker answered with two free throws – helping Moberly go 9-of-10 during the added period and 23-of-26 overall – then raced in for a layup and 82-79 edge off a MAC turnover with 55 seconds left.

Tyren Moore made a pair from the line after Ford split two, bumping the difference to two possessions with 17.3 seconds on the clock, and Parker countered a layup by Jamir Price from the line.

James Dent netted 16 points, and Michael Thomas grabbed 11 rebounds while equaling Moore with 14 points in the victory. Bell battled 42 minutes in the post for 12 points and nine rebounds.

Parker, a St. Louis University signee who was announced as Region 16 Player of the Year during postgame festivities, sparked a 6-0 push that drew the Greyhounds within 38-34 at intermission.

But Harris was lethal when left open on four straight long-range shots upon resumption. An entry pass to Keonte Jones and subsequent 3-pointer by Thompson restored the MAC advantage to 59-46 with 12:56 remaining.

Deep three from Moore and Parker ignited the Moberly comeback, however, and Bell muscles through two draped defenders in the paint for a 3-point play that cut the margin to 63-59.

MAC guards Jones, Price and Thompson combined for 32 first-half points while finding seams in the defense on drives and cuts. The Cardinals resorted to more of a perimeter approach from there.

Ford directly matched a Dent 3-pointer at 68-62, but Moberly eventually grabbed the lead on an 8-0 spurt as Parker nailed two pull-up jumpers ahead of a layup off an inbound lob at 70-68 with 2:56 to play.

Dent caught a break when his entry pass toward Bell was bobbled right back to him for a leaner a 72-69 lead. But Thompson hit a remarkable 3-pointer moments later to force overtime.

Price amassed many of his 10 assists after halftime, and earned a double-double while equaling Jones with 14 points each in their likely final game for Mineral Area.

Kenan Sarvan finished with eight points, but struggled again to just 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. Only six Cardinals attempted shots from the field.

Mineral Area escaped a five-point hole in overtime on Friday against State Fair, and looked rejuvenated early upon its return for the title showdown on the home court of Lincoln University.

Jones turned a steal into free throws, and Price slashed in for a layup before a Thompson triple capped a 13-2 run.

The Greyhounds scored the game’s first field goal, then waited more than 36 minutes to regain the lead.

Price finished an aggressive 3-point play after Thomas had drawn Moberly with 16-14, and Thompson powered through contact to score the basket and free throw and make it 25-19.

Two more shots from Price, including a short turnaround in the lane, rebuilt a 34-24 separation. He was an efficient 6-of-8 from the field.

Each team committed just four first-half turnovers as contact was tightly called. The Cardinals went 14-of-22 collectively from the charity stripe.

Price, Sarvan and Thompson were selected to the all-region First Team for Mineral Area. Jones, who earned all-America honorable mention last winter as a freshman, made the Second Team.

