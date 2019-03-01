JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Mineral Area men's basketball team was sapped of energy during the second half against top-seeded Moberly in the Region 16 semifinal round on Thursday night.
Sean Miller-Moore tallied 21 points in the second stanza alone to help the Greyhounds advance with a 104-78 triumph.
All-American Alonzo Verge compiled 34 points in the effort, while Miller-Moore totaled 28 overall. Moberly will meet MSU-West Plains for the tournament title on Saturday.
Markelo Sullivan knocked down four 3-pointers, and Tahj Small connected from beyond the arc three times in the win.
Moberly (25-6) jumped in front early, but was answered by a putback from Gabe O’Neal. David Kachelries gave Mineral Area an 11-10 lead when he sank a 3-pointer down.
The Cardinals surged ahead by five before Verge put in eight straight points, which included a long 3-pointer.
Sophomore Patrick Strzala tied the game 18-18 with his own triple, and Steve Wooten added another for a MAC lead following two Verge free throws.
Mineral Area posted its largest advantage when Yahuza Rasas dropped in a field goal at 37-30.
Moberly chipped away at the lead, and pulled even at 44-44 at halftime after Sullivan struck from beyond the arc.
Kachelries broke the tie with a layup to open the half, which was answered by Miller-Moore’s 3-pointer at the other end.
The Greyhounds commenced a 20-5 run, highlighted by six field goals and a 3-pointer from Miller-Moore.
Mineral Area (23-9) could not escape after being caught in a double-digit hole, and saw any hope of extending the season vanish.
After two straight field goals from Kachelries and O’Neal, Moberly tallied nine straight points and extended the lead 92-70.
Kachelries compiled a team-high 18 points in defeat. Rasas collected 12 rebounds, and equaled O'Neal with 17 points each.
Strzala pitched in 11 points and Wooten scored 10, giving Mineral Area five players in double figures. Mineral Area finished 6-for-23 beyond the arc and totaled 17 turnovers.
The Cardinals battled defensive struggles all season, and had its roster depleted by injuries and multiple player dismissals.
