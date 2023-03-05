JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Jaheim Tanksley delivered one last crushing dagger against Mineral Area, and helped the Moberly men repeat as Region 16 men’s basketball champions.

The Greyhounds completed a perfect record against region opponents this season on Saturday night, and dispatched the rival Cardinals 66-62 in their fourth meeting over the last two months.

Moberly (29-3), currently ranked fourth and likely a lock to reach the NJCAA tournament, has won 19 games in a row and will face the District 4 champion for an automatic berth next weekend in northern Illinois.

Tanksley paced four players in double digits with 25 points. His signature shot this winter, a fading putback buzzer beater at Sechrest Fieldhouse in January, was perhaps topped considering the higher stakes.

The Cardinals pulled even at 60-60 with 57 seconds remaining after Amarion Wilson and Dior Conners each sank two clutch free throws.

Tanksley buried a tiebreaking 28-footer with a sudden release on the next possession, however, and Tre’Von Spiller tacked on two free clinching free throws following a missed three by Wilson.

Mineral Area (22-9) established a 41-35 lead early in the second half, and maintained a 50-46 edge as forward Devon Barshow hit a runner in the lane.

Moberly turned a couple of crucial offensive rebounds into made 3-pointers by Brandon Hall and Ade Popoola, and regained a 54-52 lead when Tanksley connected from well beyond the arc.

Dylan Williams and Conners each netted 12 points, and Za-Ontay Boothman had 11 for the Cardinals, whose lack of a consistent low-post presence was magnified when facing the Greyhounds.

Mineral Area was in front for a majority of the first half after falling behind 10-4. Connors sparked an 11-0 run with seven quick points before Ibrahim Drame and Boothman scored in transition.

Williams gave the Cardinals a 22-16 cushion with his first 3-pointer, but Spiller made a steal and outlet assist to Tanksley before posting up to propel the Greyhounds ahead 28-26.

Boothman continued his strong first half off the bench with a floating scoop shot while bumped in the air, then nailed a corner triple off a Williams pass to send MAC into halftime leading 36-33.

Tedric Washington finished a couple of aggressive drives after the break, and finished with 13 points. Hall scored 11 points and Spiller had 10 for Moberly.

Both teams limited ball-handling mistakes with just 15 combined turnovers.

Mineral Area won at least 22 games for the eighth consecutive season since the arrival of head coach Luke Strege, who remained at 199 career victories as a head coach.

Mineral Area 78, Three Rivers 69

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three guards combined for 47 points after not starting on Friday night to help the Mineral Area men’s basketball team reach the Region 16 title game.

Za-Ontay Boothman scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and the Cardinals topped Three Rivers 78-69 to complete a season sweep of four total meetings.

Dylan Williams finished with 14 points, and Dior Conners added 13, including a crucial 3-pointer that stemmed a late rally by the Raiders. Mineral Area (22-8) forced 18 turnovers while committing 13.

Three Rivers (14-17) nearly landed all five starters in double figures, led by center Hosana Kitenge with 17 points, and gave each of them more than 30 minutes of action.

The Cardinals created a 60-43 advantage midway through the second half, and Boothman restored a 66-53 margin with sideline steal and dazzling reverse layup after sinking a corner 3-pointer.

Mo Niang cashed in a steal, and Kitenge backed his way in for a basket to spark the Raiders, who pulled to within 68-65 as a long 3-pointer by Niang capped a 12-2-run with 3:46 remaining.

Connors answered with a timely 3-pointer off a turning kickout pass from Amarion Wilson drained his fifth triple of the game before Williams bumped the lead to 76-67 with free throws.

Kitenge converted a 3-point play following an offensive rebound and feed by South Iron graduate D.J. Prater to keep Three Rivers within striking distance at 39-29.

Wilson answered with an entry pass to Ibrahim Drame for a field goal, then picked up a deflected ball straight away to connect as MAC hit 12 threes.

Boothman made it 54-38 on consecutive 3-point shots after Williams slashed to score in traffic. Drame gave the Cardinals four in double digits with 11 points.

The top scoring defense in NJCAA set the tone again. Mineral Area yielded only two baskets over the first 9 ½ minutes, and jumped ahead 14-4

Drame tipped a diagonal pass that Conners stole before finding Williams ahead for an uncontested layup and 24-9 lead with five minutes left in the first half.

Caleb Young answered from long range, and Kitenge netted his first field goal on a spin move while drawing contact. The Raiders eventually trailed 31-22 at halftime.

Niang compiled 15 points with seven rebounds, and Young added 14 points with seven rebounds in defeat. Mario Fleming scored 10 points, and Lamont Jackson had nine for Three Rivers.

The Raiders made a solid 13-of-17 free throws, but missed two costly front-end chances down the stretch. MAC connected on 11-of-20 from the stripe.