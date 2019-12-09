{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Batchman

Keyyaun Batchman (10), shown in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, and the Mineral Area men's basketball team improved to 15-0 with a victory over Lewis & Clark on Sunday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

ST. LOUIS – Terrion Murdix continues to prove his versatility and tenacity since nudging his way into the starting five of the Mineral Area men’s basketball team.

The freshman point guard followed up a near triple-double during his previous contest with a dominant effort at both ends of the court on Sunday night.

Murdix netted a season-high 33 points with six assists, and harassed opposing ball handlers for nine steals as the unbeaten Cardinals defeated Lewis & Clark 90-67 at the St. Louis Shootout.

Tristian Mullins sank five 3-pointers while scoring 19 off the bench, and Mineral Area (15-0) once again made better than half of its attempts from the field.

Murdix was called upon to shoot more often, and went 14-of-20 overall as leading scorer Angelo Stuart had his minutes reduced while battling illness.

The Cardinals began to create separation when Stuart and Kevin Legardy knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions for a 17-9 advantage.

Murdix forced a turnover before finding Stuart for a layup, and finished his own transition opportunity through contact for a conventional 3-point play.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Two more steals were converted into points when Murdix made an initial layup and followed an ensuing missed shot for another basket plus the foul at 35-15.

Mineral Area followed a positive pattern of building substantial leads before halftime, and would not be threatened once carrying a 55-32 cushion into the locker room.

Keyyaun Batchman hustled on a fast break for a putback for the intermission buzzer, and chipped in 11 points while Stuart ended with eight.

Lewis & Clark (5-3) was short-handed with three players out. Jalen Morgan paced the Trailblazers with 14 points while Jerry Jackson and Jaquan Adams provided 11 each.

Morgan struck three times from long range in the second half, but that effort was matched by Mullins’ three consecutive 3-pointers to achieve the largest MAC lead at 85-56.

The stanza began with two more steals and layups by Murdix, and Batchman capped a 10-3 spurt by the Cardinals for a 62-35 separation.

Mineral Area, ranked eighth nationally at tip time, aims to close out a perfect first semester on Saturday against the Missouri Baptist junior varsity in the Rotary Shootout.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments