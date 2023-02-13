PARK HILLS – Recent offensive performances by the Mineral Area men’s basketball team have been puzzling. The latest showing in a rare Sunday matinee was far from super.

After suffering their second loss of the week and scoring less than 60 points for a third time in four games, the 25th-ranked Cardinals are certain to careen from the next NJCAA poll on Monday.

MSU-West Plains buried eight 3-pointers in the first half, and survived a late surge by Mineral Area to prevail 63-58 and avenge an overtime Region 16 loss from last month.

Sterling White III connected four times from long range, and netted a game-high 17 points plus seven rebounds as the Grizzlies overcame 19 turnovers and a shaky closing stretch.

MSU-West Plains (11-15, 3-6) cooled off significantly from the perimeter after halftime, but protected enough of its maximum 17-point cushion to escape with a rare victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Mineral Area (19-6, 5-3) was soundly dominated in rebounding margin, and made only 3-of-24 attempts from 3-point range despite generating mostly open looks.

Dylan Williams paced the Cardinals with 12 points, and hit a reverse layup before trimming the margin to 60-58 on an ensuing steal and transition finish with 36 seconds to play.

But the Grizzlies ran impeccable sets following timeouts on three separate occasions down the stretch. Gagi Gvalia zipped a perimeter pass into Aiden Gair for a leaping catch and clinching layup.

Gair supplied 12 points with seven rebounds, and Gvalia had eight points. MSU-West Plains established a 48-31 advantage on two second-chance jumpers by Gair.

Kyle Germany restored a 56-44 margin on a 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining, but a series of steals helped the Cardinals quickly narrow the gap.

Lamontay Daugherty netted his fourth field goal of the second half off an outlet pass from Dior Conners, but missed the rim from long range after MAC had drawn within 58-52.

West Plains seized the lead to stay when Rashad Weekley drilled two long 3-pointers and fellow reserve Kendon Peebles swished another at 16-8.

The Cardinals endured subsequent strikes from White and Gvalia that made it 24-10, but answered with a 12-3 push. Amarion Wilson found Ibrahim Drame wide open for a dunk off a no-look feed to draw within 27-22.

Gair dropped in a smooth mid-range floater for the Grizzlies, whose halftime lead stood at 34-26. The visitors sank 6-of-9 free throws in the game.

Wilson coaxed in a layup from a sharp angle under the basket just before the break, and contributed nine points for MAC. Conners chipped in seven points, four assists and three steals.

Cardinals guard Za-Ontay Boothman saw limited action after missing the previous two games for an ailing shoulder.

Moberly has clinched the top seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament. Mineral Area can lock up the No. 2 spot with any combination of two wins or West Plains losses.

The Cardinals will seek a regular-season sweep of Three Rivers at home on Wednesday night.