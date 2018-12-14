Try 1 month for 99¢
MAC Basketball
Mineral Area freshman Yahuza Rasas, shown during a game last week, totaled 30 points and 16 rebounds in a victory over Olive-Harvey on Friday at the Highland Tournament.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FREEPORT, Ill. – Freshman forward Yahuza Rasas posted a massive double-double, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team advanced in the first round of the Highland Tournament on Friday.

Patrick Strzala provided 17 points, and point guard David Kachelries distributed a season-high 14 assists as the Cardinals outlasted Olive-Harvey 89-78.

Mineral Area (12-2) converted 23-of-31 free throws and advanced to face Highland in the semifinals on Saturday. The championship and third-place games will be played later that evening.

Rasas finished with a 30 points and 16 rebounds, and completed a 3-point play with a wrap-around layup on a Strzala pass to make the score 65-59 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Gabe O’Neal pushed the margin to 79-69 with a bank shot from the post, and Strzala answered back-to-back field goals by Olive-Harvey with a key 3-pointer.

Darreus Brown pitched in nine points, and O’Neal brought down 13 rebounds while matching Kachelries with eight points each in the victory.

The Cardinals reached halftime holding a 41-37 lead, but Olive-Harvey briefly surged ahead on a 3-point shot and subsequent layup by Sam Moore at 58-56.

Kacherlies answered with assists to Rasas and Strzala, and MAC regained the lead for good.

Moore paced Olive-Harvey with 17 points. Kendrick Robinson tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists before fouling out.

