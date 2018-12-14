FREEPORT, Ill. – Freshman forward Yahuza Rasas posted a massive double-double, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team advanced in the first round of the Highland Tournament on Friday.
Patrick Strzala provided 17 points, and point guard David Kachelries distributed a season-high 14 assists as the Cardinals outlasted Olive-Harvey 89-78.
Mineral Area (12-2) converted 23-of-31 free throws and advanced to face Highland in the semifinals on Saturday. The championship and third-place games will be played later that evening.
Rasas finished with a 30 points and 16 rebounds, and completed a 3-point play with a wrap-around layup on a Strzala pass to make the score 65-59 with less than 10 minutes to play.
Gabe O’Neal pushed the margin to 79-69 with a bank shot from the post, and Strzala answered back-to-back field goals by Olive-Harvey with a key 3-pointer.
Darreus Brown pitched in nine points, and O’Neal brought down 13 rebounds while matching Kachelries with eight points each in the victory.
The Cardinals reached halftime holding a 41-37 lead, but Olive-Harvey briefly surged ahead on a 3-point shot and subsequent layup by Sam Moore at 58-56.
Kacherlies answered with assists to Rasas and Strzala, and MAC regained the lead for good.
Moore paced Olive-Harvey with 17 points. Kendrick Robinson tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists before fouling out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.