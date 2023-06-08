PARK HILLS – Mineral Area College will have a new men’s basketball coach next season after Luke Strege ended his eight-year stint to rejoin the NCAA Division I ranks.

Strege recently accepted an NCAA Division I assistant coaching role – the fourth such stop of his career – with North Dakota State University of the Summit League.

“We as a family are thrilled to be joining the Bison basketball family. We are here because this is the perfect fit for us,” said Strege in a statement to the official NDSU website. “This is a tremendous basketball program backed by a caring and supportive community. We believe in North Dakota State University, and we look forward to impacting both the basketball program and the Fargo community every day.”

While having the shortest coaching tenure among four in MAC program history, Strege posted the best career winning percentage of 81.2 while going 199-46 overall.

His lone Region 16 championship in 2020-21, amid the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath, stamped the greatest winter in Mineral Area team history.

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a perfect 23-0 mark, featured national junior college Player of the Year Malevy Leons, and earned their first-ever victory at the NJCAA Tournament before falling in the quarterfinals.

Strege guided the Cardinals to a stellar 30-2 campaign one year earlier, but they were snubbed from an at-large tournament bid. The program secured at least 22 wins in each of his eight seasons.

Mineral Area has posted the opening for a new head coach.