ST. LOUIS – Sophomore guard Patrick Strzala scored 12 points over the final 68 seconds of overtime, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team notched its fifth straight 20-win season.
The Cardinals coughed up an eight-point advantage late in regulation, but rallied following a bizarre turn of events to overtake St. Louis 88-86 on Wednesday night.
Yahuza Rasas notched a double-double with game highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Strzala sank 7-of-7 free throws while finishing with 20 points.
Mineral Area (20-7) restored a 73-65 lead as Jared Grubb dished inside to Gabe O’Neal, and Rasas made it 76-68 with his final field goal of the contest.
But the Cardinals entered a ragged scoreless drought over the next seven minutes, and were teetering on the brink of a crushing loss as St. Louis (12-12) rattled off a 12-0 run.
Trequon Patterson struck back-to-back from 3-point range with Robyion Hughes, then connected on two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to force the extra session.
Two baskets from Sterling Wooten gave the Archers their first lead of the night, but a technical was called against St. Louis coach with 1:08 remaining in overtime.
Strzala made a perfect trip to the stripe, then drilled a go-ahead corner triple moments later for MAC at 81-80. He answered a tip-in by Jordan Channels with a 3-point play for an 84-82 edge.
St. Louis sealed its own fate with a double dribble after another Strzala layup created a two-possession margin. The Cardinals shot 55 percent from the field in the victory.
Steve Wooten compiled 15 points with nine rebounds for Mineral Area before fouling out. Jared Grubb added 12 points off the bench, and Gabe O’Neal finished with 10.
Both teams battled with seven available players. Tarek Raafat returned from injury for the Cardinals, but starting guard David Kachelries was out after turning an ankle in practice on Tuesday.
Sterling Wooten netted 19 points and Patterson dropped in 18 more as the Archers likewise landed five players in double figures. Dominique Loyd had 13 while Hughes and Channels scored 12 each.
Rasas capped a 7-0 spurt by powering through contact on a 3-point play after O’Neal and Steve Wooten scored inside, and Mineral Area enjoyed a 44-35 cushion in the second half.
St. Louis countered to eventually draw even at 53-53 on a transition layup by Loyd, but Grubb sparked the Cardinals on the next possession with a rare four-point play after being fouled on a triple.
Mineral Area opened the game with an 8-0 outburst, and increased the lead to 15-4. Consecutive threes from Strzala and Raafat helped to create the largest separation of the night at 22-9.
Loyd completed a putback in the closing seconds of the first half as St. Louis trimmed its deficit to 33-26. The Archers forced 21 turnovers while committing only 11.
Mineral Area punctuated a stretch of five straight road games, and will face Three Rivers on Saturday as three Region 16 home dates close the regular season.
