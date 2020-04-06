Stuart earns All-American selection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angelo Stuart was the most consistent offensive threat for a Mineral Area men’s basketball team that recently achieved its highest victory total for a single season.

The freshman guard from East Stroudsburg, Pa. averaged 17.8 points per game in efficient fashion, shooting 55 percent from the field for the 30-2 Cardinals.

Stuart, the reigning Region 16 Player of the Year, was chosen for NJCAA Division I All-American Second Team honors, as officially announced on Monday.

He has become the 19th All-American in MAC program history and first since Zac Cuthbertson landed a Third Team selection in 2017.

Stuart showed versatility with an ability to attack larger defenders off the dribble while using his solid range to knock down 40 percent of 3-point attempts.

He chipped in 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest, and netted a season-high 29 points during a home victory against St. Louis.

Stuart posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester, and is being recruited by NCAA Division I schools from at least six different conferences.