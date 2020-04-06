Stuart earns All-American selection

Angelo Stuart was the most consistent offensive threat for a Mineral Area men’s basketball team that recently achieved its highest victory total for a single season.
The freshman guard from East Stroudsburg, Pa. averaged 17.8 points per game in efficient fashion, shooting 55 percent from the field for the 30-2 Cardinals.
Stuart, the reigning Region 16 Player of the Year, was chosen for NJCAA Division I All-American Second Team honors, as officially announced on Monday.
He has become the 19th All-American in MAC program history and first since Zac Cuthbertson landed a Third Team selection in 2017.
Stuart showed versatility with an ability to attack larger defenders off the dribble while using his solid range to knock down 40 percent of 3-point attempts.
He chipped in 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest, and netted a season-high 29 points during a home victory against St. Louis.
Stuart posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester, and is being recruited by NCAA Division I schools from at least six different conferences.
Mineral Area averaged 91 points per game with five individuals in double figures, and opened the season with 19 consecutive wins.
The Cardinals twice reached No. 3 in the national rankings, and finished second overall in team free-throw percentage.
