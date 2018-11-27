Try 3 months for $3
MAC Basketball
Buy Now

Mineral Area forward Yahuza Rasas, pictured during a previous home game, totaled 22 points and eight rebounds against SW Illinois on Monday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – SW Illlinois avenged an opening-week loss to Mineral Area with an 88-79 triumph in men’s basketball action on Monday night.

Yahuza Rasas scored 18 of his team-high 22 points before halftime, and grabbed eight rebounds while going 8-of-12 from the field for Mineral Area (8-2).

Darreus Brown provided 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and the Cardinals finished 53 percent from the field despite hitting 6-of-22 from 3-point range in defeat.

SW Illinois (3-2) entered halftime with a 45-39 lead, and held on after Mineral Area pulled within one down the stretch.

David Kachelries tallied 10 points and eight assists for MAC. Steve Wooten added nine points and Patrick Strzala scored eight.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments