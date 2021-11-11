SW Illinois tops Mineral Area men on late stops

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Even without its best defensive player available, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team hung tough against larger SW Illinois.
A resilient four-guard lineup down the stretch nearly helped the 12th-ranked Cardinals shoot their way out of a bleak 14-point deficit on the road.
But a visiting squad that rested its hopes mostly along the perimeter suffered two painful misses in the closing seconds, and the Blue Storm escaped 63-60 on Wednesday night.
Sam Bledsoe scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, and fellow guard Kymahni Bent added 10 as SW Illinois (3-0) enjoyed solid advantages on the boards and at the charity stripe.
Mineral Area (2-2) was unofficially 12-of-34 from beyond the arc – connecting six times in each stanza – but received a paltry seven points from forwards.
Sophomore guard Brett Thompson shined off the bench with a game-high 24 points, including five triples, and Gavin Harris tossed in 14 points with four strikes from long range.
Keonte Jones was not in uniform for the first true road game of the season, and the Cardinals struggled at times to keep the SW Illinois big men away from the basket.
But active defense gave them a chance after trailing 55-41 with 7:49 to play. Mario Fleming tipped in a transition shot, then handed the Blue Storm their largest lead after 6-foot-8 forward Luke Davis rebounded a missed free throw.
Thompson tallied six straight points while his team slowed SWIC down, and Terry Ford raced end to end with his rebound for a layup that made it 57-51 with 4:42 left.
Bledsoe buried a stellar baseline fade from a sharp angle after catching the inbounds pass on the ensuing possession, and the home team appeared to possibly apply the clinching dagger .
But the Cardinals suddenly cut the difference to 59-57 as Ford leaped to steal an errant pass into a modified zone and assisted back-to-back threes by Harris and Thompson.
Mineral Area would not surrender a field goal over last four-plus minutes, but Bledsoe sank two free throws after a collision on a loose-ball scramble.
Jamir Price split the ensuing pair from the line, and the Cardinals forced a shot clock violation before Price found Lamontay Daughtery on a two-man screen and roll with 1:01 left to make it 61-60.
Bent misfired from the left corner for the Blue Storm, but a contested 3-point attempt for the lead by Harris likewise rattled out. Jacquias Franklin increased the margin back to three with pressure free throws.
SW Illinois clinched the upset when a corner look from forward Kenan Sarvan, who checked in for the final possession after spending several minutes on the bench, kicked off the rim as time expired.
Davis collected a game-high 11 rebounds, and equaled Fleming with nine points. The Blue Storm met a tougher challenge after previously defeating prep school and junior varsity opponents.
Mineral Area regrouped from an immediate 7-0 hole as Davis netted the game’s first basket off an interior feed and converted a 3-point play off a baseline assist from forward Von Lillard, who contributed nine rebounds.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Harris and Sarvan steadied the Cardinals after falling behind 11-3, and Ibrihim Drame drew a charging foul against Davis.
MAC committed only 12 turnovers in defeat, and surged ahead for the first time at 23-22 when Ford connected from 22 feet, capping a pivotal 7-0 run.
Bledsoe nailed a 3-pointer to retake the lead just 18 seconds later, but a putback on the lone field goal from Manu Musemena and a Harris triple sent the Cardinals into halftime up 28-27.
SW Illinois immediately looked inside to Noah Courtney out of the break, and he scored from the low past before adding a physical putback.
The Blue Storm, who made 5-of-11 free throws in the first half compared to zero Mineral Area attempts, answered a Thompson 3-pointer at 41-38 by embarking on a 14-3 push.
Price chipped in eight points and Daughtery pulled down nine rebounds for the Cardinals, who will face third-ranked John A. Logan for the second time in 12 nights next Wednesday at Sechrest Fieldhosue.