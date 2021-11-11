SW Illinois tops Mineral Area men on late stops

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Even without its best defensive player available, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team hung tough against larger SW Illinois.

A resilient four-guard lineup down the stretch nearly helped the 12th-ranked Cardinals shoot their way out of a bleak 14-point deficit on the road.

But a visiting squad that rested its hopes mostly along the perimeter suffered two painful misses in the closing seconds, and the Blue Storm escaped 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Sam Bledsoe scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, and fellow guard Kymahni Bent added 10 as SW Illinois (3-0) enjoyed solid advantages on the boards and at the charity stripe.

Mineral Area (2-2) was unofficially 12-of-34 from beyond the arc – connecting six times in each stanza – but received a paltry seven points from forwards.

Sophomore guard Brett Thompson shined off the bench with a game-high 24 points, including five triples, and Gavin Harris tossed in 14 points with four strikes from long range.