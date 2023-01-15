 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tanksley hits at buzzer, Moberly sinks Cardinals

PARK HILLS – Jaheim Tanksley nearly threw the crucial final possession away before becoming the hero for Moberly with an alert reaction Saturday night.

The freshman guard picked up a blocked shot and buried a jumper as time expired with his foot planted on the 3-point arc, lifting the Greyhounds past Mineral Area 65-63 in another rivalry thriller.

With trapping defender Amarion Dickerson bearing down, Tanksley fired a lateral pass that forward Raeshaun Ambris reached back and corralled to prevent a potential backcourt violation.

The active defense from Mineral Area continued as Manu Musemena deflected a deep jumper taken by Xavier Sykes, but Tanksley arrived first to the loose ball and buried the clutch 20-footer in one motion.

With the Cardinals hosting two of the three scheduled meetings this season, Moberly (16-3, 3-0) emerged with a massive triumph in the ongoing scramble atop the Region 16 standings.

Tedrick Washington drained four 3-pointers, added a couple of stellar fading shots on the baseline, and scored a game-high 22 points as the Greyhounds won their sixth in a row.

Dylan Williams paced Mineral Area (14-3, 2-1) for the second straight game off the bench with 20 points. Dior Conners and Dickerson finished with 10 apiece.

The Cardinals committed just three second-half turnovers, and capitalized on a key block by Dickerson when Williams nailed a tying 3-pointer at 61-61 with 51 seconds to play.

Moberly saw the option for a possible 2-for-1 exchange in possessions over the remaining time. Brandon Hall exploded past Musemena for a go-ahead layup with 33 seconds on the clock.

MAC forward Lamontay Daughtery answered with two pressure free throws after being bumped on a screen for his lone points of the game.

The Greyhounds frustrated their opposition by crowding the interior and stopping numerous drives in the first half. Sykes restored a 45-35 lead on a mid-range jumper.

The Cardinals were revived by a sudden and decisive 11-0 push. Conners and Za-Ontay Boothman hit consecutive 3-pointers with a blown layup by Moberly in between.

Conners made three free throws after being fouled on a long-range heave. Devon Barshow, who likewise achieved that feat in the first half, put Mineral Area ahead 46-45 from the line.

Washington drew contact on a made triple, then canned a pull-up jumper before the resulting 57-54 edge slipped away from the Greyhounds.

Skyes finished with 11 points, Hall tallied nine, and Tanksley matched Tre’Von Spillers with eight each. Moberly made 13-of-16 free throws compared to 19-of-25 by Mineral Area.

The Cardinals, who escaped MSU-West Plains with an overtime win on Wednesday, were shut out through the first four minutes on Saturday.

Spillers soared for a follow dunk to hand the Greyhounds a 14-7 lead that Washington extended to 25-13 with his third 3-pointer in step-back fashion.

Mineral Area chipped away at an eventual 13-point deficit. Williams struck from the perimeter, and beat the halftime buzzer on a backdoor pass from Daughtery to make it 35-26.

The outcome snapped a nine-game win streak for the Cardinals, who have back-to-back road games this week at Lincoln Land and State Fair before hosting St. Louis on Saturday.

