Thompson carries Cards to victory over Moberly

PARK HILLS – Brett Thompson was willing to endure the potentially bruising consequences of driving straight into the teeth of the Moberly defense.

On a night when the Mineral Area men’s basketball team needed extra production and stamina from several players due to illness or injury, the sophomore guard rose to the challenge.

Thompson made 10-of-10 free throws and scored 33 points – a season high amid the entire roster – as 19th-ranked Mineral Area triumphed 85-74 at Sechrest Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Kenan Sarvan added his peak total for the Cardinals with 22 points, and helped them shoot a collective 10-of-18 from beyond the arc while sinking six 3-pointers of his own.

Mineral Area (16-4, 4-1) beat the Greyhounds for the sixth consecutive meeting after escaping with a one-point victory at their arena last month.

Sincere Parker notched 26 points to power Moberly (16-5, 3-2), which could not sustain an impressive start despite utilizing a much deeper rotation of players.

The Cardinals regained an outright claim to first place in the Region 16 standings, although second-year guards Terry Ford and Manu Musemena did not play for a second straight game.

Thompson netted 20 points while spelling many of those vacated minutes against MSU-West Plains on Wednesday, and was far more sensational this time around.

His third 3-pointer of an overall 24-point second half halted any hope of Moberly completing a rally, and restored an 84-73 advantage with less than two minutes remaining.

Parker banked in a driving runner, and turned a subsequent offensive rebound into free throws as the Greyhounds pulled to within 51-48.

Thompson answered with a crafty drive and twisting finish down the lane as the shot clock expired, and found Keonte Jones ahead for an awarded basket on goal tending.

Jamir Price made a key steal to score under the offensive basket, and Thompson capped a 16-4 outburst from long range to create a 67-52 separation.

Moberly answered with a triple by James Dent, who finished with 14 points, but failed to account for Sarvan on an answer from the deep right wing.

Gavin Harris contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals, and zipped a lateral pass to Thompson, who finished another aggressive layup in traffic for a 3-point play at 79-62.

Jones toughed out visible fatigue to equal Price with 11 points apiece as four Mineral Area starters tallied double digits while the team committed only seven turnovers.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 39-35 edge at intermission, and Sarvan broke out a rare drive from the top of the circle for a scooping layup before Jones notched a 3-point play off a putback.

Moberly jumped in front 12-6 as Dent drilled a long 3-pointer and Tyren Moore dropped in a runner to bookend a quick 7-0 push.

But the Greyhounds paid often for late defensive switches and interior rotation, as Mineral Area repeatedly slashed past screens and through the slightest creases to induce contact.

Price dished to Sarvan for a cutting slam, and finished a determined drive moments later. Thompson went to the stripe and brought the Cardinals even at 16-16.

Jones and Price continued the massive momentum swing with spinning shots, and MAC stormed to a stunning 33-18 lead at the conclusion of a 27-6 run spanning seven minutes.

Sarvan knocked down his fourth 3-pointer after Moberly responded well. Dent converted a four-point play, and jumpers by Makalani Kafeli, Bol Akot and Parker brought the visitors within 35-33.

Mineral Area buried 21-of-27 free throws overall, and will face Lincoln Land and State Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday before a full week to recuperate.

Sophomore center Jimmy Bell contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Moberly, which received votes in the national poll.

