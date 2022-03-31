Thompson earns national recognition

PARK HILLS – Brett Thompson was bound to figure somewhere into the equation once transferring from Pensacola State (Fla) last year to join the Mineral Area men’s basketball team.

Once the sophomore point guard was handed the starting reins on Jan. 8, his increased impact became a steady fixture as the Cardinals eventually earned the top record in Region 16.

His breakout performance came one week later against rival Moberly after dropping a season-high 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 from the line in an 85-74 triumph.

That victory propelled MAC toward the top region tournament seed and a 24-7 overall mark before falling to the Greyhounds in a fourth meeting.

Thompson also scored 25 and 27 points in back-to-back January wins over MSU-West Plains and Three Rivers, and was honored Wednesday by the NJCAA with All-America Honorable Mention.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Thompson averaged 13.2 points and 4.4 assists for the season while hitting 39.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.6 percent of his free throws.

His production was magnified during a 10-game stretch over six weeks that included 19.1 points per game. Perhaps his biggest shot was a long 3-pointer just ahead of the second-half buzzer that forced overtime in the region final.

