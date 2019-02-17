PARK HILLS – Three Rivers plucked sharp-shooting Hayden Sprenkel from the backyard of Region 16 rival Mineral Area with a more attractive scholarship offer last winter.
Sprenkel, the all-time leading scorer at North County High School, has since become a reliable fixture in the lineup amid a somewhat turbulent season for the Raiders.
His perimeter prowess sparked a comeback from 11 points down during the second half on Saturday night, and Three Rivers relished a regular-season sweep of the Cardinals.
Miganeh Jama scored 24 points off the bench, and Tallon Fonda threw a thunderous late dunk while adding 21 as the Raiders rallied for an 83-77 road triumph.
The result guarantees that Mineral Area will be seeded no better than fourth in the upcoming five-team Region 16 tournament. The top three seeds receive byes into the semifinal round.
Another faulty performance on the defensive end cost the Cardinals in a big game. Three Rivers (11-17, 3-5) drained 11-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc, often times uncontested.
Sprenkel was 5-of-9 on his own from long range, and added four free throws in the closing moments to help clinch the outcome. He finished with 19 points.
Steve Wooten delivered a stellar offensive effort on a tender right shin that cramped twice in the second half, notching a season-high 34 points on 11-of-17 shooting plus nine rebounds in defeat.
David Kachelries returned from a one-game absence due to a rolled ankle to contribute 16 points with four assists, and Gabe O’Neal scored 12 for Mineral Area (20-8, 1-5).
The Cardinals grabbed a 50-39 lead when Kachelries grabbed a long rebound and dribbled end to end for a transition layup. But the Raiders responded with a 10-2 run.
Sprenkel nailed back-to-back threes, and Fonda netted a conventional 3-point play after stealing an errant inbounds pass to suddenly make it 52-49.
Wooten countered with two of his seven made 3-pointers consecutively, the second resulting from quick ball movement by Kachelries and Tarek Raafat.
The MAC momentum was short-lived, however. Abiodun Ayetimiyi hit a putback and Jama powered in another shot from the paint before Sprenkel forged a 61-61 tie from deep range.
The Cardinals soon trailed 70-65 when Jama drained a pull-up triple, and struggled to get defensive stops once rallying back to briefly regain the lead.
Wooten banked in a 3-pointer after returning to the action with a noticeable limp, and Patrick Strzala drew contact on a spinning bank shot plus the free throw for a 72-70 edge with 3:28 to play.
Three Rivers executed two half-court scoring plays at a pivotal juncture, and Jama faked out a defender to create room for a go-ahead leaner along the baseline with 1:58 left.
Mineral Area got a needed steal down by two, but Kachelries was promptly stripped while driving into a crowd, and the Raiders capitalized as Mandarius Dickerson lobbed to Fonda for a slam.
Kachelries cut a six-point deficit in half from the left wing with 18 seconds left, and Mineral Area applied intense pressure out of a timeout to get a brief steal from Raafat.
But he called a timeout on the floor after the Cardinals had already expended their allotment, and the resulting technical foul enabled Sprenkel to seal the outcome from the line.
Yahuza Rasas grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for MAC, but missed five straight free throws plus an unimpeded dunk over the closing minutes.
Strzala was limited to three points by the Raiders after racking up 12 of his 20 in a heroic spurt during overtime of a comeback win on Wednesday.
Three Rivers head coach Gene Bess secured career victory No. 1,279 over 49 seasons. His team can clinch the No. 3 region seed if State Fair drops one of its next two games.
Mineral Area suffered its third loss at home in a rematch between two programs that have seen their rosters shaken since meeting previously in early January.
The Cardinals dismissed leading scorer Darreus Brown two weeks ago. Three Rivers played their second game since parting ways with Tristan Jarrett, who once led all of NJCAA Division I in scoring average.
MAC grabbed an early 17-11 lead before the visitors drew even at 21-21. The teams traded 3-pointers on three occasions over the next several minutes to make it 30-30.
Wooten dropped in 19 points by halftime, and sparked a nice surge by the Cardinals with two big triples and a turning left-handed finish over a double team inside.
O’Neal notched his fourth field goal, and Anthony Wales created a steal near the sideline before finding Jared Grubb for a streaking layup at the buzzer. The Cardinals were ahead 44-36 at the break.
Mineral Area will complete its regular season with home games against MSU-West Plains on Wednesday and State Fair on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.