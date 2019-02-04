MOBERLY, Mo – Alonzo Verge was difficult enough to defend last month when the Mineral Area men’s basketball roster was closer to full strength.
But the all-American guard and NJCAA Division I leading scorer was at another level entirely on Saturday night, putting on a show for home fans of the Region 16 frontrunners.
Verge compiled 42 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds before sitting out the last seven minutes, and the Greyhounds shot 55 percent overall in a 91-65 victory.
Mineral Area competed with just seven available players as top scorer Darreus Brown and reserve guard Tarek Raafat were not in uniform for reasons that were not disclosed.
Anthony Wales capped a 7-0 spurt with a 3-point shot to keep the Cardinals within 22-20, and Yahuza Rasas tipped in a miss to make it 27-25 with less than five minutes to play in the first half.
Verge took over from there and ignited a pivotal 18-3 outburst by Moberly as collective energy began to fade for Mineral Area, which could not chip away at its eventual 45-30 halftime deficit.
Sean Miller-Moore threw down powerful dunks on two accurate lobs from Verge, who buried a step-back triple as the shot clock expired during the run.
Verge went 19-of-31 from the field, and answered a driving layup by David Kachelries with a twisting bank shot through contact early in the second half.
Patrick Strzala matched center Gabe O’Neal with 14 points each for the Cardinals, and connected four times from beyond the arc.
Kachelries added 12 points, and made it 63-47 with another driving finish before Verge delivered a masterful display of slashing and spotting up as Moberly (20-5, 6-0) pulled away.
He recorded six baskets during a 21-5 surge, including an electric 3-pointer in transition from well beyond the arc and smooth runner on the next possession for an 84-52 margin.
Verge overshadowed an impressive performance off the bench by teammate Tahj Small, who tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds while Miller-Moore contributed 14 points to the win.
O’Neal picked up four baskets over the last six minutes for Mineral Area (18-6, 1-3) once the outcome was decided. Rasas finished with 10 points, and Steve Wooten pitched in nine.
The Cardinals will make up a postponed Region 16 contest at MSU-West Plains on Tuesday as a string of five straight road games continues.
