Williams helps MAC finish off State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – Dylan Williams provided the last 10 points for his team over the final 2:10, and the Mineral Area men continued their sustained dominance over State Fair.
Dior Conners netted 16 points, Williams finished with 15, and the visiting Cardinals salvaged a 75-69 victory on Wednesday night after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half.
Mineral Area (16-3, 3-1) committed only eight turnovers, and was ultimately rewarded for solid ball movement that resulted in nine 3-pointers and plus ample baskets from the paint.
Martice Mitchell sank a turnaround shot from a tight angle, and Williams guided a controlled leaner off the glass to restore a 67-62 advantage after the Cardinals got a key defensive stop.
Williams flipped in a crucial scoop while falling to the deck, then finished his next drive on a jump stop and fake before sealing the triumph with four free throws in the closing seconds.
Amarion Wilson notched 10 points while connecting three times from long range to lead a productive effort from the Mineral Area bench.
Devon Barshow glided sideways to score through contact off a series of five quick passes, and Conners restored a 55-39 lead on an uncontested putback with 13:04 remaining.
Less than seven minutes later, the Roadrunners completed a spirited 21-5 surge behind four baskets by Devon Ellis while the Cardinals cooled off against feisty man-to-man defense.
Tazir Smith added two 3-poitners during the run, including one that banked in from the right wing, and Ellis found a crease in the lane for a tying runner at 60-60.
Ellis scored 14 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, and Dalton Gayman drained three 3-pointers on his way to netting 16 for State Fair (7-13, 1-3).
The Cardinals made 18-of-27 free throws, and claimed a 39-28 halftime advantage after Barshow dished for a dunk by Ibrahim Drame, who chipped in eight points before the break.
Gayman gave the Roadrunners their final lead at 7-5 on a 3-pointer before MAC responded with a crisp and efficient 17-2 outburst.
Conners buried a couple of triples within three possessions, then zipped an entry pass to Mitchell for a slam. Amarion Dickerson made it 22-9 on a midcourt steal and dunk.
Ellis tipped in a missed shot, and Jules Bikoy helped bring State Fair within 29-23 until Williams and Za-Ontay Boothman answered with back-to-back threes for Mineral Area.
The Cardinals will host St. Louis on Saturday to conclude a three-game week.
Trey Jones scored nine points for the Roadrunners.