PARK HILLS – Mineral Area College (MAC) will add men’s and women’s soccer in the 2020-2021 academic year as one of several initiatives to increase enrollment at the college.
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said that the addition supports multiple components of his vision for Mineral Area College.
“Athletic programs are just one of the strategies we are currently pursuing to increase enrollment and access to higher education,” said Gilgour, “MAC athletic programs are an integral part of the institution. They provide community impact and also a path to education that many would not have otherwise.”
Gilgour held meetings with leadership from campus employee groups as well as the college’s Board of Trustees to discuss the soccer program and emphasized to each of them that the new addition would be, at a minimum, a budget neutral program.
“Other community colleges in Missouri have been able to add athletic programs using a similar plan, and they have been successful,” Gilgour said, “Last year, MAC added Track and Field with the expectation that the program be budget neutral after two years. The program has met that goal after just one year and uses a formula comparable to the new soccer program.”
The soccer teams will both compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Division I level, and the college is considering off-campus locations to hold games until a field can be developed on campus.
“Six full scholarships for each team will be available,” said MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, “We expect to recruit up to 60 student athletes for the program, about 30 for each team.”
One person will be hired as the Head Coach for both teams. The college is accepting applications for the position now through September 6, 2019. More information about the position can be found at www.MineralArea.edu or by calling MAC Human Resources at (573) 518-2378.
For more information about Mineral Area College athletics, contact Jim Gerwitz, Athletic Director at (573) 518-2134. Additional information about Mineral Area College can be found at www.MineralArea.edu.
