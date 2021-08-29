Mineral Area draws with man advantage in debut

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team was seemingly building toward a golden goal and elusive initial victory in program history on Saturday.
A series of near misses left the Cardinals settling for a 0-0 draw against Region 16 opponent St. Charles after a lightning delay permanently halted the season opener four minutes into extra time.
Mineral Area played 11 versus 10 after Cougars defender Lindo Zimba was disqualified for his second yellow card with about 29 minutes remaining in regulation.
Alexi George, who was hauled down by a trailing Zimba following a clean steal, slid a rushed shot wide on a run down the left edge of the box just before the action was called.
Former Farmington star and four-time all-state performer Bryce Sancegraw made his debut for the Cardinals after transferring from Jefferson, drawing several fouls near the middle.
Sancegraw was taken down just outside of the 18-yard line while working alongside Oliver Green in a crowded space, but fired high on the ensuing free kick in the 89th minute.
Green almost delivered the winner in extra time after a failed clearance, but his rising drive was tipped over the bar on a brilliant save by keeper Pablo Costa.
Although St. Charles unofficially outshot MAC 12-10 despite the extended short-handed stretch, several of those second-half chances originated from beyond 40 yards.
The Cougars placed greater emphasis on impeding Sancegraw and George after losing a man, and yielded an immediate foul. The curling free kick failed to connect in the air between Jake Sauerbrunn and Rory Kelly.
A counter attack was thwarted on a sliding tackle by Cardinals defender Jacob Chapman. Christiano Caterino shot high from 22 yards moments later on the peak St. Charles threat of the second half.
Among the Cardinals' many returners this season is all-region keeper Ryan Garner, who stopped each of the seven shots he faced.
Tallest defender James Nuku played sparingly in the second half after receiving contact to the head during a presesaon exhibition match, but made a crucial clear near a vacated goal mouth before halftime.
Costa arrived just ahead of George on a sprint to prevent an early MAC tally. St. Charles carried most possession over the ensuing about 10 minutes, and attempted a number of unsuccessful crosses.
The exception came in the 11th minute when Grant Birke settled with an open shooting lane inside the box. Garner stopped his left-footed chip a stellar headlong dive toward the right post.
Mineral Area nearly converted off a free kick from Joe Maunsell in the 23rd, as Costa lunged right to make the save and Sancegraw missed wide on a bouncing second ball.
Sancegraw intercepted a pass near midfield, and drew the first yellow from Zimba in the 45th minute before gathering speed for a run. Kelly sailed the resulting restart from about 30 yards.
The Cardinals, who tied three Region 16 foes during their inaugural season, produced three corner kicks to no avail. Their next test arrives on Saturday at State Fair.