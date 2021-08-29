Mineral Area draws with man advantage in debut

Although St. Charles unofficially outshot MAC 12-10 despite the extended short-handed stretch, several of those second-half chances originated from beyond 40 yards.

The Cougars placed greater emphasis on impeding Sancegraw and George after losing a man, and yielded an immediate foul. The curling free kick failed to connect in the air between Jake Sauerbrunn and Rory Kelly.

A counter attack was thwarted on a sliding tackle by Cardinals defender Jacob Chapman. Christiano Caterino shot high from 22 yards moments later on the peak St. Charles threat of the second half.

Among the Cardinals' many returners this season is all-region keeper Ryan Garner, who stopped each of the seven shots he faced.

Tallest defender James Nuku played sparingly in the second half after receiving contact to the head during a presesaon exhibition match, but made a crucial clear near a vacated goal mouth before halftime.

Costa arrived just ahead of George on a sprint to prevent an early MAC tally. St. Charles carried most possession over the ensuing about 10 minutes, and attempted a number of unsuccessful crosses.