Mineral Area men denied region crown

FARMINGTON – Oliver Green scored his seven goal in four matches, and brought the Mineral Area men’s soccer team to the cusp of its first Region 16 championship.

St. Charles countered with two goals by Lindo Zimba and Ben Allen five minutes apart, and survived a man disadvantage late to prevail 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars knocked off the two highest seeds in the region bracket to capture the title after upsetting East Central 4-1 in the semifinal round.

Toki Iwao opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, and added an assist for St. Charles (12-4-3), which posted two victories and a draw in three meetings with the Cardinals this season.

Mineral Area (8-4-2) played without all-region keeper Ryan Garner after the 35th minute, but still rallied in the second half to claim a 2-1 lead.

Rory Kelly netted the equalizer on an assist from Tyson White, and passed to Green for the go-ahead redirection in the 64th minute.

But the Cardinals could not hold on. St. Charles finished with a 20-14 edge in shots and produced seven corner kicks during the second half.