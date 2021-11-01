Mineral Area men denied region crown

FARMINGTON – Oliver Green scored his seven goal in four matches, and brought the Mineral Area men’s soccer team to the cusp of its first Region 16 championship.
St. Charles countered with two goals by Lindo Zimba and Ben Allen five minutes apart, and survived a man disadvantage late to prevail 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars knocked off the two highest seeds in the region bracket to capture the title after upsetting East Central 4-1 in the semifinal round.
Toki Iwao opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, and added an assist for St. Charles (12-4-3), which posted two victories and a draw in three meetings with the Cardinals this season.
Mineral Area (8-4-2) played without all-region keeper Ryan Garner after the 35th minute, but still rallied in the second half to claim a 2-1 lead.
Rory Kelly netted the equalizer on an assist from Tyson White, and passed to Green for the go-ahead redirection in the 64th minute.
But the Cardinals could not hold on. St. Charles finished with a 20-14 edge in shots and produced seven corner kicks during the second half.
Zimba tied the contest on a ball from Henrique Perestrelo with 17 minutes left, then was disqualified for a second yellow card in the 82nd after Allen tallied the eventual game-winner.
Mineral Area was looking to crown a marvelous turnaround with a banner after going winless during its inaugural season, but ultimately dropped three of its last four games.
The Cardinals soared as high as No. 12 in the national poll last month. Their season finale shifted to the artificial turf at Farmington High School from the muddy surface at Engler Park.
Garner stopped four of the five shots he faced before departing the action. The Cougars connected on two of their four chances against back-up Sofyan Rais.
Winning goalie Pablo Costa made 12 saves on 14 shots by MAC, including three against top scorer Bryce Sancegraw. Kelly had a team-high five shots in defeat.
As the intensity escalated, the Cougars were assessed four yellow cards over the last 20 minutes, but advanced to a district playoff showdown against either Parkland of Heartland from Region 24.
James Nuku took the lone yellow for Mineral Area.