Mineral Area men earn first postseason victory

FARMINGTON – The outside forwards of Mineral Area had some room to operate on the mushy pitch, and continued their offensive surge since the calendar flipped to October.
Oliver Green and Rory Kelly each scored two goals on Tuesday, and the Cardinals outlasted St. Louis 5-3 to secure the first postseason victory in men’s program history.
Alexi George netted his third tally in four matches since returning from wrist surgery, and keeper Ryan Garner made seven saves after being spiked on the head midway through the first half.
Mineral Area (8-3-2) will host the Region 16 tournament final on Saturday against St. Charles, which soundly upset top-seeded East Central 4-1 on Tuesday.
Mustafa Hasan, Souleyman Moussa and Loubert Ladouceur scored for the Archers, who outshot the Cardinals 19-11 but never could erase an initial two-goal deficit.
The teams played to a contentious 1-1 draw in the regular season, but sketchy footing and the urgency of facing elimination helped make the rematch more wide open.
With leading scorer Bryce Sancegraw marked closely in the middle of the field, MAC focused on creating runs along the sidelines and deep into the corners.
George nearly cashed in as opposing keeper Michael Geary slipped down while emerging from the net, but had his sliding shot blocked away once Geary recovered just in time.
The Cardinals would strike first in the 21st minute, however, as Green settled a cross from George and made a quick touch left to beat a defender before connecting from the center of the box.
Tempers flared moments later when St. Louis forward Kayden Booysen slid into Garner once the ball was secured, resulting in the first of three yellow cards issued to the visitors.
Mineral Area regained its composure and jumped ahead 2-0 when Kelly buried an unassisted goal after intercepting a poor clearing try from center back Altican Adams.
But a defense that surrendered four goals in each of the final two regular-season contests came within inches of completely squandering the lead.
Ladouceur redirected a cross from Hasan with a header to make it 4-3 with about 16 minutes remaining, and a subsequent header by Amer Rados off a corner kick was stopped by Garner.
The Cardinals could finally exhale in the 81st minute. The two-goal cushion was restored as Kelly took an excellent stretch pass from Green down the left side and ripped his second of the day past Geary.
Jacob Chapman won a late possession near the end line before clearing, and also blocked a close-range drive from Rados in the closing moments.
The first-half action was stopped three separate times when MAC players received contact to the face, but their squad carried a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
Green netted his second of the game after chasing down a midfield pass from Sancegraw that took an awkward bounce past Adams about 25 yards from the goal.
Moussa worked his way behind the last two MAC defenders to neatly tap a crossing feed off a corner kick past Garner while falling down in the 52nd minute.
But the Cardinals caught a fortunate break five minutes later. George never relented in pursuit of a long shot that Geary failed to handle cleanly, and the ball trickled past the line as they collided for a 4-2 lead.
Mineral Area threatened to put the result out of reach, but a cross from Sancegraw barely eluded Noah Crets near the back post, and James Nuku headed a free kick from Jake Sauerbrunn high and wide.
St. Louis (4-11-2) controlled a majority of possession time within the first 10 minutes, and generated five shots without being able to capitalize.