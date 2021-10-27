Mineral Area men earn first postseason victory

George nearly cashed in as opposing keeper Michael Geary slipped down while emerging from the net, but had his sliding shot blocked away once Geary recovered just in time.

The Cardinals would strike first in the 21st minute, however, as Green settled a cross from George and made a quick touch left to beat a defender before connecting from the center of the box.

Tempers flared moments later when St. Louis forward Kayden Booysen slid into Garner once the ball was secured, resulting in the first of three yellow cards issued to the visitors.

Mineral Area regained its composure and jumped ahead 2-0 when Kelly buried an unassisted goal after intercepting a poor clearing try from center back Altican Adams.

But a defense that surrendered four goals in each of the final two regular-season contests came within inches of completely squandering the lead.

Ladouceur redirected a cross from Hasan with a header to make it 4-3 with about 16 minutes remaining, and a subsequent header by Amer Rados off a corner kick was stopped by Garner.