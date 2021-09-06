Mineral Area men shut out State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – Rory Kelly and Oliver Green scored their first goals of the season on Sunday, and the Mineral Area men’s soccer team blanked State Fair 3-0.

Bryce Sancegraw followed up his previous hat trick against Lewis & Clark with an insurance goal and an assist as the Cardinals prevailed despite being outshot 14-8.

Mineral Area (2-0-1, 1-0-1) broke through when Kelly set up Green in the 39th minute. Kelly then made it 2-0 just seconds before halftime.

State Fair (2-2, 0-1) generated six corner kicks but only two shots on goal. Cardinals keeper Ryan Garner was tested just once over 85 minutes, and earned a combined shutout with Cameron Baker.

Sancegraw tallied his fourth of the season on an assist from Juan Suarez. Mineral Area will travel to Jefferson on Wednesday.

The teams combined for 31 fouls and seven yellow cards.

