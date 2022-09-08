Mineral Area men stifle State Fair in 4-0 shutout

PARK HILLS – Ryan Garner overcame bouts with suspect defense last season to establish himself as arguably the top men’s soccer keeper in Region 16.

The third-year starter and original program member had a relatively relaxing evening on Wednesday, as his teammates limited visiting State Fair to just eight shots.

Jamie Murray opened the scoring just 94 seconds into the action, and the Cardinals celebrated the first home match on their new field with a dominant 4-0 victory.

Thomas Walton added two late insurance goals a couple of minutes apart, and Cedric Mielsch netted his first of the season to bolster Mineral Area (2-1, 1-0).

Garner made four saves, and preserved his shutout with a sliding approach to disrupt Bruno Saucedo on a partial breakaway. Devin Reiminger raced back to clear following his miscue.

The box was otherwise quiet in front of Garner. Reiminger used his height to head multiple balls away from danger, and center back Victor Herion marked dangerous midfielder Leonardo Camatta with success.

Opposing keeper Wesley Morrison admonished his teammates at the outset after some disorganization left an open crease for the Cardinals to exploit.

Alex Wilkinson took a pass from Murray along the left side, then drew a defender while curling with possession. His turning return pass found Murray, who then touched toward the middle and buried a drive past Morrison inside the left post.

Herion sprang another scoring chance that nearly connected between Wilkinson and Murray moments later, and State Fair remained on its heels for a majority of the action.

A lengthy women’s match jeopardized the completion of the men’s contest amid impending darkness, but Mineral Area removed any possible conflict in regard to extra time.

The Cardinals attacked along the sidelines, and nearly all of their 12 shots came from within 25 yards. Tyson White was pulled down by his jersey to draw an obvious yellow card against Simone Vitale in the second half, and a strong 50-50 win by midfielder Jonah Hellmers helped the hosts maintain pressure before intermission.

Alexi George shot high after receiving a diagonal ball in midair from Herion, but Mielsch was on target from the right edge of the box for a 2-0 cushion after Raegan Rintoul cut and tapped the ball back to his trailing teammate.

Morrison prevented an own goal in the first half when a clearing kick caromed backward off one of his teammates and toward the net with plenty of velocity.

Oliver Green and Murray narrowly missed applying a dagger in the opening minute of the second half for MAC off a designed play. Wilkinson then shot wide on a well-timed turning pass by Joe Maunsell.

An excellent cross from Kyle Nicholls was somehow chipped high at an abandoned doorstep. But the Mineral Area reserves soon sealed the outcome.

Walton perfectly planted a corner kick from Nicholls inside the back post on one touch in the 74th minute, then got his second goal by redirecting a left-side cross from Tim Wehmeyer over the already committed keeper.

Herion capped his solid defensive effort with a sliding break-up of a diagonal ball in front of back-up keeper Josh Wilson.

George, a member of the original 2020-21 roster along with Garner and Maunsell, was shown yellow for two hard tackles on Saucedo, and later left the game grabbing at his face near the State Fair bench.

Mineral Area continues MCCAC action on Saturday at home against Jefferson.