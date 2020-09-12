Mineral Area men win cross country opener

HILLSBORO, Ill. – Donovan Denslow picked up right where he left off after leading the Mineral Area men’s cross country team to the NJCAA Division III national title last year.
One of two returning sophomore All-Americans in the lineup on Friday, Denslow finished second among 37 runners at the season-opening Hillsboro County Invitational.
Mineral Area tallied 43 points to lead the standings at a meet containing three NJCAA schools plus split-squad junior varsity entrants from NCAA Division III host Greenville (Ill.)
Denslow clocked a time of 20:50 in the four-mile race, following only Gianni Roberts of Greenville and his dominant mark of 20:05.
Fellow All-American Wyatt Elliott (21:34) took fifth overall, and was part of a final kick for position within a cluster of four athletes separated by five seconds at the line.
MAC newcomer Kyle Vinyard (21:38) was close behind in eighth spot. Fredericktown graduate Brayden Mullins (22:22) and West County alum Cody Moore (23:05) capped the Cardinals’ team score.
Mineral Area sophomores Hailey Cortez (22:31) and Nani Brewington (24:43) competed in the women’s 5-kilometer event.
Cross country remains the lone NJCAA fall sport currently in action with others moved to 2021 starting dates due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Cardinals will travel to the Midwest Intercollegiate Championships on Sept. 25 in Bourbannais, Ill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!