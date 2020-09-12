Mineral Area men win cross country opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO, Ill. – Donovan Denslow picked up right where he left off after leading the Mineral Area men’s cross country team to the NJCAA Division III national title last year.

One of two returning sophomore All-Americans in the lineup on Friday, Denslow finished second among 37 runners at the season-opening Hillsboro County Invitational.

Mineral Area tallied 43 points to lead the standings at a meet containing three NJCAA schools plus split-squad junior varsity entrants from NCAA Division III host Greenville (Ill.)

Denslow clocked a time of 20:50 in the four-mile race, following only Gianni Roberts of Greenville and his dominant mark of 20:05.

Fellow All-American Wyatt Elliott (21:34) took fifth overall, and was part of a final kick for position within a cluster of four athletes separated by five seconds at the line.

MAC newcomer Kyle Vinyard (21:38) was close behind in eighth spot. Fredericktown graduate Brayden Mullins (22:22) and West County alum Cody Moore (23:05) capped the Cardinals’ team score.