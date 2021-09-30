Mineral Area rides top scorer to another victory

FARMINGTON – Bryce Sancegraw drew the undivided attention of opposing defenders, but tapped into his creativity to deliver already his third hat trick this soccer season.
The Mineral Area men rallied behind three straight goals from their star midfielder after struggling and trailing early, and downed visiting State Fair 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Mineral Area (4-1-2, 3-0-2), currently ranked 13th in NJCAA Division II, remained unbeaten against Region 16 competition despite being outshot 15-10 by the Roadrunners.
Ryan Garner stopped eight of nine shots faced as the winning keeper, and denied Tebello Ntene on a penalty kick to preserve the late two-goal advantage.
He would also earn the assist on the tying tally when Sancegraw settled a booming free kick, turned and rifled a low drive from about 22 yards past State Fair goalie Breno Predo in the 44th minute.
The Cardinals almost had the equalizer moments earlier as Sancegraw made a fleet stop-and-go burst down the right sideline. His bouncing cross just missed the heel of Oliver Green near the back post.
Mineral Area carried its newfound momentum boost into the second half, and established pressure right away as Jake Sauerbrunn and Rory Kelly worked possession toward the deep corners for open crosses.
The persistence paid off nine minutes into the stanza as the Roadrunners could not clear. Sancegraw received a feed from Green near the edge of the box, and buried his next quick strike for a 2-1 lead.
Predo made a leaping save to deny a subsequent chance, and the visitors survived another MAC threat when Sancegraw was tripped down by defenders Kenzo Fukugava on a middle run.
But the keeper was unlucky in the 67th minute following a defensive gaffe. Sancegraw forced a turnover near the back line, then fired a cross that redirected off a center back past Predo.
That marked the 11th goal of the season for Sancegraw, the lone Mineral Area player to score during the past three matches. He has found the back of the net seven times in that span.
Francisco Zubia and Ntene each fired wide on late threats by the Roadrunners, and Ntene left the action with injury after appearing to collide heads with an opposing player in the air.
State Fair (5-4-1, 1-3-2) was manhandled 3-0 in the previous meeting with the Cardinals, but was clearly the sharper team during the first 15 to 17 minutes of the rematch.
Garner secured a bouncing drive after defender Jacob Chapman broke up two earlier runs with a sliding tackle and clearing header along the sideline.
But the Roadrunners jumped in front during the 19th minute, as Zakariya Abdi settled a blocked clearing attempt and powered a 20-yard shot off the outstretched hand of Garner.
Prior to Sancegraw breaking through just before halftime, the Cardinals just missed on a right-cross that defender James Nuku moved forward to deflect a header wide.
Predo also caught a long free kick by Joe Maunsell in the first half.
Mineral Area will continue the region schedule at Metropolitan on Saturday in Independence, Mo.