Mineral Area rides top scorer to another victory

The persistence paid off nine minutes into the stanza as the Roadrunners could not clear. Sancegraw received a feed from Green near the edge of the box, and buried his next quick strike for a 2-1 lead.

Predo made a leaping save to deny a subsequent chance, and the visitors survived another MAC threat when Sancegraw was tripped down by defenders Kenzo Fukugava on a middle run.

But the keeper was unlucky in the 67th minute following a defensive gaffe. Sancegraw forced a turnover near the back line, then fired a cross that redirected off a center back past Predo.

That marked the 11th goal of the season for Sancegraw, the lone Mineral Area player to score during the past three matches. He has found the back of the net seven times in that span.

Francisco Zubia and Ntene each fired wide on late threats by the Roadrunners, and Ntene left the action with injury after appearing to collide heads with an opposing player in the air.

State Fair (5-4-1, 1-3-2) was manhandled 3-0 in the previous meeting with the Cardinals, but was clearly the sharper team during the first 15 to 17 minutes of the rematch.