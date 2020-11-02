Mineral Area runners formally sweep region

PARK HILLS – The temperature dipped considerably during a span of 20 minutes on Friday as the sun drifted over the horizon at Mineral Area College.
Cooler weather caused no distraction the top-ranked Cardinals, who were still traversing their 8-kilometer home course at the Region 16 cross country meet.
It instead served a subtle reminder of what conditions could potentially confront the MAC men in their quest to repeat as NJCAA Division III national champions.
Mineral Area welcomed a short-handed St. Charles program to town, and claimed both the men’s and women’s titles in a head-to-head duel for a second straight year.
Returning all-Americans Donovan Denslow and Wyatt Elliott remained right on pace to achieve similar accolades at the upcoming national showcase in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Nov. 14.
The Region 16 sweep was a forgone conclusion, provided that at least five men and women completed their respective races without injury or incident.
St. Charles was unable to enter the required minimum number of athletes to compete as full teams in either division, instead bringing just six runners in total.
Denslow (27:11) blazed the soft terrain that featured several long inclines for an average of 5 minutes, 47 seconds per mile as individual region champion.
The sophomore and former all-state performer from Clopton High School in Clarksville, Mo., finished third nationally last fall, and is perhaps the favorite to win it all this time around.
Elliott (27:28) was next across the line 17 seconds later for the Cardinals, whose contingent of 10 men instantly broke ahead of their opponents down the opening downhill stretch.
The top three in each division earned all-region medals, and freshman Kyle Vinyard (27:59) claimed the last of those spots for Mineral Area.
The emergence of several incoming freshmen has put the Cardinals in prime position for an even more dominant national showing than last November in Massachusetts.
Upon their arrival on campus in August, a number of newcomers began posting practice times that either rivaled or beat those established near the end of last season.
Vinyard was followed by fellow freshman Caleb Wicklund (28:20) and Fredericktown graduate Brayden Mullins (28:31) to comprise the top five.
Jacob Arnold (28:38), Alex Ahrens (28:43) and former West County standout Cody Moore (30:52) gave Mineral Area the first eight finishers overall.
Although the women’s program remains a work in progress, Mineral Area boasts two sophomores who narrowly landed outside of the all-American cut last year.
St. Paul Lutheran graduate Hailey (Debert) Cortez eased her way to victory on Friday with a 5K mark of 22:41, and teammate Nani Brewington was runner-up at 23:22.
Mineral Area needed all five women to finish for the team plaque to become official, and veteran head coach Steve Davis tapped into two other athletic programs for help.
Emily Kellum (29:46), a soccer recruit and basketball walk-on, smiled as teammates from those clubs greeted her at the conclusion. She will soon hold distinction as the first MAC three-sport athlete.
Sophomore Cameryn Yount (32:08), a three-sport high school star in her own right, contributed to the Region 16 cause for the second consecutive season.
She competed on the volleyball, basketball and track and field teams at Potosi, and was initially signed to Mineral Area as a sprinting specialist.
Brianna Sansoucie (34:58) completed the Cardinals’ team effort.
Ashley Diaz (23:49) picked up all-region honors in third place among the women, and Logan Ray (32:09) posted the fastest men’s time for the Cougars.
