Mineral Area runners formally sweep region

The sophomore and former all-state performer from Clopton High School in Clarksville, Mo., finished third nationally last fall, and is perhaps the favorite to win it all this time around.

Elliott (27:28) was next across the line 17 seconds later for the Cardinals, whose contingent of 10 men instantly broke ahead of their opponents down the opening downhill stretch.

The top three in each division earned all-region medals, and freshman Kyle Vinyard (27:59) claimed the last of those spots for Mineral Area.

The emergence of several incoming freshmen has put the Cardinals in prime position for an even more dominant national showing than last November in Massachusetts.

Upon their arrival on campus in August, a number of newcomers began posting practice times that either rivaled or beat those established near the end of last season.

Vinyard was followed by fellow freshman Caleb Wicklund (28:20) and Fredericktown graduate Brayden Mullins (28:31) to comprise the top five.

Jacob Arnold (28:38), Alex Ahrens (28:43) and former West County standout Cody Moore (30:52) gave Mineral Area the first eight finishers overall.