Mineral Area sports year tempered by adversity

A confident charge toward history on a nippy fall morning in western Massachusetts. A sorrowful eight-hour bus ride home from central Kansas. An unprecedented basketball season gone unrewarded.
The 2019-20 scholastic sports year at Mineral Area College – albeit severely abbreviated by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic – spanned the emotional spectrum like few in recent memory.
The Cardinals were forced to persevere through unforeseen bouts of adversity, but managed to post solid victory totals and boast numerous individual standouts along the way.
The crowning achievement was delivered by the most recently established program, as the men’s cross country crew brought the first national championship trophy back to campus in November.
Competing at the NJCAA Division III level, where athletically-related financial aid is prohibited, Hall of Fame high school coach Steve Davis guided MAC to the pinnacle at a remarkable pace.
Eight days after claiming a head-to-head Region 16 title against St. Charles, the Running Cardinals raced to the ultimate benchmark by snapping the eight-year reign of Harper (Ill.) College.
Mineral Area, enjoying its inaugural year of postseason eligibility and second in existence overall, topped runner-up Howard (Md.) by 25 points on Nov. 2 in Westfield, Mass.
Donovan Denslow placed third among individuals with an 8K time of 26:43, and fellow freshman Wyatt Elliott nabbed fourth position at 26:51.
Jacob Arnold crossed ninth, giving the Cardinals three All-American honors. Fredericktown graduate Sam Toppins finished 22nd among 200 men, while St. Paul alum Hailey Cortez took 18th in the women’s race.
As a parallel to their success, the cross country athletes entered the fall in excellent health, and dodged any major injuries that could have derailed their stellar campaign.
The volleyball program sought a fourth straight trip to the NJCAA Division I Tournament, and cleared the first 12 matches on its schedule unblemished, including a three-set home sweep of rival Jefferson.
A trip to Hutchinson (Kan.) offered perhaps the most challenging weekend in terms of competition, from a Jefferson rematch to clashes with top-five squads Navarro and New Mexico Military.
But as the Lady Cardinals woke to learn about an unthinkable tragedy on the morning of Sept. 21, their sparkling record and national ranking no longer mattered.
Several hours away in Columbia, Mo., 21-year-old former MAC All-American libero and Columbia College junior Shelby Meyer suffered a fatal injury when falling from a ladder at an apartment complex.
The loss of Meyer, whose defensive skill may have only been exceeded by her popularity, devastated the current sophomores who had shared the floor with her just one year earlier, along with a coaching staff that includes assistant and older sister Sami Meyer.
The team chose to cancel its next home match and forego a tournament the next weekend in Texas to mourn and attend funeral services, where head coach Tim Copeland offered a eulogy.
September had already brought sadness to MAC. Former all-region softball infielder Samantha Ratledge died at 22 after falling into Kentucky Lake from a pontoon boat on Labor Day weekend.
A daunting volleyball schedule resumed with the first of two region losses against MSU-West Plains, and Mineral Area slipped to a 16-11 season finish amid necessary lineup changes.
All-American middle hitter Cindy Garcia Penaloza watched the final six weeks from the bench while her sophomore eligibility was being investigated by the NJCAA.
While that situation removed a powerful attacker and blocker up front, other players saw position shifts. Hitters also had to adjust because of an additional change at setter.
Farmington graduate Emily Greif thrived after winning an early-season battle for the libero spot, and was joined by outsides Alayna Rooks and Baylie Petry as all-region honorees.
Greif will play for William Woods University next season. Valle Catholic graduate and fellow defensive specialist Sydni Basler is heading to Central Methodist.
The men’s basketball team operated with a roster between seven and nine players throughout most of the winter, yet compiled a single-season record 30 wins.
But after suffering their only two losses to Moberly, including a 91-65 blowout in the Region 16 final, the Cardinals were snubbed by the NJCAA Tournament selection committee.
Strength of schedule was plainly stated as a determining factor in the process of choosing eight at-large teams for an event that ultimately never transpired.
MAC twice soared to No. 3 in the national poll, and opened the season with a 19-game win streak, but 12 scheduled games were against opponents outside of Division I.
The shiniest victory came at home against Moberly, but it was also the most costly. Point guard Terrion Murdix, the team leader in assists and steals, suffered a season-ending knee injury.
The dismissal of Ja’Quaye James in November and temporary suspension of forward Tristian Mullins left other Cardinals with an increase in court minutes. They still kept winning – a lot – with four freshmen among the starting five.
The most exciting moment of the season belonged to 6-foot-10 center Malevy Leons, whose 3-pointer from the top of the circle on Jan. 4 completed a 76-75 comeback against visiting Three Rivers.
Angelo Stuart was named Region 16 Player of the Year after averaging 17.9 points and shooting 55 percent from the field. Keyyaun Batchman and Leons also made the First Team.
Luke Strege was voted Region 16 Coach of the Year in his fifth year leading a team that finished second nationally with a 78.9 free-throw percentage.
Center Gabe O’Neal, the lone returning sophomore to the program, committed to NCAA Division I Kent State, much closer to his hometown of Cincinnati.
The women’s basketball team posted a second consecutive 20-win campaign despite being outsized by many opponents. The peak of that success occurred during the first semester.
In a series of games that did not count toward the Region 16 standings, the Lady Cardinals defeated all five of their nearest rivals, including Moberly and Three Rivers on back-to-back days in November.
But the roster received a shakeup in January when starting center Rionne Papa and reserve guard Jada Manase – both natives of New Zealand – were released together.
Mineral Area used a committee of players to patrol the post defensively as a result, and went 6-4 in the official region standings after losing two rematches against the Raiders and Greyhounds.
On the positive side, sophomore guard Masyn McWilliams had a breakout season, and placed second in all-region voting after increasing her scoring average from 11.1 points as a freshman to 19.5.
Natalia Lalic added 11.2 points per outing, and provided the dangerous perimeter threat by sinking 75 3-pointers at a 36-percent clip. She joined McWilliams on the all-region First Team.
McWilliams, who netted 28 points in three separate contests, will move on to SIU-Edwardsville next season. Lalic recently announced her commitment to Indiana State.
Second Team all-region pick Keanna Williams – one of four sophomore starters for MAC – will compete at the NCAA Division II level for Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
It was a year of transition for the women’s hoops coaching staff. Head coach Gary Koch retired after his 14th season, and eight-year assistant Briley Palmer was quickly appointed to replace him.
Koch will be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame later this weekend after totaling more than 600 wins between Mineral Area and five high schools.
Second-year assistant Allie Golden departed in November after seven games to fill a surprise vacancy at Potosi High School, where she remains the career scoring leader.
The track sprinters and runners competed in four indoor meets over the winter. Elliott achieved a national qualifying time during a 5K event at Principia College.
Elliott turned in an even stronger 16:17 during the season finale at the University of Missouri, while Denslow reduced his personal best in the mile to 4:30.19.
Central graduate Jake Casey notched his top 200 time of 24.19 at the same gathering.
At least the fall and winter teams had opportunities. The baseball and softball programs saw only a few weeks of action, while golf and track never participated in an official spring tournament or meet.
Following the tradition of recent years, Mineral Area began the baseball campaign with February road series at warmer locations in Alabama and Mississippi.
The Cardinals scheduled one home game on short notice while posting a 5-9 overall mark. Their lone Region 16 set at Maple Woods saw the Monarchs take three of four.
The COVID-19 shutdown interrupted a remarkable start to the season for middle infielder and leadoff man Ben Jones, who batted .549 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases.
Outfielder Dayton Peters shared the team lead of four homers with Dillon Thomas, and compiled 19 RBI with a .415 average. Nathan Landry had the top pitching performance of the short season, allowing one hit and striking out 12 over six innings in an 8-1 triumph over Bevill State.
The MAC softball ladies struggled in the circle with a collective team ERA of 8.27, and punctuated a 2-14 showing by dropping their last nine contests.
Central graduate Caitlyn Holmes supplied a bright spot for the Cardinals as a shortstop and catcher after switching over from the basketball program.
She paced the offense with a .370 batting average, seven RBI, 17 hits and 10 runs scored, and homered in her final Mineral Area swing during a doubleheader against Jefferson.
Brittany Adams hit .342 and Desiree Thomas notched a team-high eight RBI while equaling Potosi product Kylee Price with three doubles each.
Holmes has signed to play both softball and basketball next season at Blackburn College in Illinois.
Although the golf team played some exhibition matches in the fall, a program that featured local players Dylan Wiles of Farmington and Lucas Spray of North County never teed off in March.
Mineral Area introduced men’s and women’s soccer to the docket at the Division I level in 2020-21. The school announced the hiring of Dan Martin as the first head coach of both teams on Oct. 22.
Martin was the associate head coach at State Fair, but has high school ties to southeast Missouri with previous stops at Cape Central and Notre Dame.
