Mineral Area sports year tempered by adversity

Second-year assistant Allie Golden departed in November after seven games to fill a surprise vacancy at Potosi High School, where she remains the career scoring leader.

The track sprinters and runners competed in four indoor meets over the winter. Elliott achieved a national qualifying time during a 5K event at Principia College.

Elliott turned in an even stronger 16:17 during the season finale at the University of Missouri, while Denslow reduced his personal best in the mile to 4:30.19.

Central graduate Jake Casey notched his top 200 time of 24.19 at the same gathering.

At least the fall and winter teams had opportunities. The baseball and softball programs saw only a few weeks of action, while golf and track never participated in an official spring tournament or meet.

Following the tradition of recent years, Mineral Area began the baseball campaign with February road series at warmer locations in Alabama and Mississippi.

The Cardinals scheduled one home game on short notice while posting a 5-9 overall mark. Their lone Region 16 set at Maple Woods saw the Monarchs take three of four.