Mineral Area track teams secure national trophies

TROY, N.Y. – Hunter Cary temporarily used the assistance of crutches following three grueling days at the NJCAA Division III track and field championships.

A hamstring strain prevented the Mineral Area freshman from pursuing a third national title on the weekend after placing third in his qualifying heat for the 400-meter hurdles.

But dominant performances by Cary in the decathlon and 110-meter hurdles helped the Cardinals capture second place among 26 men’s programs at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Mineral Area women finished third out of 21 programs once action wrapped on Saturday while paced by distance star and double national champion Haley Hernandez.

Jacob Arnold claimed the men’s 10k title in a 1-2 result with teammate Kyle Vinyard, and the MAC contingent combined four 17 all-American awards based on top-three showings in events.

DuPage edged the MAC men by a 118 ½-96 margin, and completed a team title sweep as its women prevailed by a wider 27-point margin.

Cary compiled 5045 points over the two-day decathlon, winning seven of the 10 events – 100 dash, 400 dash, high hurdles, long jump, shot put, discus and javelin – while Isaac Jaen Baptiste of Hudson Valley was runner-up among six entries with 4382 points.

Cary added the individual 110-meter hurdles victory on Saturday, and picked up a sixth-place medal in the shot put before being shut down due to injury.

Several members of a highly successful cross country program delivered similar efforts on the track, as Arnold and Hernandez earned a MAC sweep of the 10K runs on Thursday.

Hernandez claimed four medals and three all-American honors after winning the 5K run and anchoring a second-place 4x800 relay with West County graduate Kara Hovick, Laura Maddox and Rachel Wilson.

Maddox was also fourth in the women’s 5K, and crossed second in the 10K behind Hernandez, who took fifth overall in the 1500.

Sprinter Laine Cottell notched multiple personal records as two-time national runner-up in the 400 and 4x100 relay with teammates Reilly Baughman, Stephany Latham and Hovick. She earned a third medal by taking sixth in the 100.

Central graduate Liberty Coleman and Baughman placed second and third, respectively, to pick up 14 Mineral Area points in the women’s pole vault. Coleman landed seventh in the high jump.

Molly Gearhart was third overall in the discus for her best field result at the venue.

Vinyard hauled away four all-American awards to lead all Cardinals. He twice edged Arnold by one spot for second in the 5000 and third fastest in the 1500.

The 4x800 crew consisting of Arnold, Grayson Knernschield, Devin St. Clair and Vinyard nabbed third position. Jordan Bales followed Cary for a solid fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Four local runners from the MAAA conference - Mitchell Meyer and Cory Stoll of Valle Catholic, Grant Shankle of Fredericktown and Noah Winch of West County – secured sixth in the men’s 4x100 with their best time of the season.

Shankle earned a second medal for fourth place in the javelin, while Knernschield topped teammate Ricardo Menjivar for sixth in the steeplechase for MAC.

A round of scratches prevented Cary and Shankle from scoring in the men’s high jump. Stoll was plagued by fouls in the long jump.

MAC Women’s Results:

100 – 6. Laine Cottrell, 13.29; 11. Reilly Baughman, 13.73

400 – 2. Laine Cottrell, 1:01.92

800 – 7. Kara Hovick, 2:37.79; 9. Rachel Wilson, 2:40.87

1500 – 5. Haley Hernandez, 5:18.53; 7. Rachel Wilson, 5:20.93

5000 – 1. Haley Hernandez, 20:18.93; 4. Laura Maddox, 21:41.65

10000 – 1. Haley Henandez, 42:48.19; 2. Laura Maddox, 45:22.17

100 Hurdles – 10. Brianna Sansoucie, 18.54

4x100 – 2. Mineral Area (Reilly Baughman, Laine Cottrell, Kara Hovick, Stephany Latham), 51.92

4x800 – 2. Mineral Area (Kara Hovick, Laura Maddox, Rachel Wilson, Haley Hernandez), 10:46.53

High Jump – 7. Liberty Coleman, 1.44m

Pole Vault – 2. Liberty Coleman, 3.02m; 3. Reilly Baughman, 2.42m

Long Jump – 11. Stephany Latham, 4.36m

Triple Jump – 9. Stephany Latham, 9.47m

Shot Put – 10. Molly Gearhart, 8.70m

Discus – 3. Molly Gearhart, 32.53m

Javelin – 10. Molly Gearhart, 22.20m

MAC Men’s Results:

100 – 9. Hunter Cary, 11.47; 11. Cory Stoll, 11.64

1500 – 3. Kyle Vinyard, 4:10.78; 4. Jacob Arnold, 4:10.91

5000 – 2. Kyle Vinyard, 16:15.24; 3. Jacob Arnold, 16:19.06; 8. Devin St. Clair, 16:44.84

10000 – 1. Jacob Arnold, 34:13.70; 2. Kyle Vinyard, 34:22.11; 7. Devin St. Clair, 38:08.56

110 Hurdles – 1. Hunter Cary, 15.36; 4. Jordan Bales, 17.00

400 Hurdles – DNF. Hunter Cary

3000 Steeplechase – 6. Grayson Knernschield, 11:19.97; 7. Ricardo Menjivar, 11:35.34

4x100 – 6. Mineral Area (Mitchell Meyer, Grant Shankle, Cory Stoll, Noah Winch), 44.84

4x800 – 3. Mineral Area (Jacob Arnold, Grayson Knernschield, Devin St. Clair, Kyle Vinyard), 8:20.84

High Jump – NH. Grant Shankle; NH. Hunter Cary

Long Jump – FOUL. Cory Stoll

Triple Jump – 10. Cory Stoll, 11.70m

Shot Put – 6. Hunter Cary, 11.87m

Discus – 8. Josh Duerr, 35.22m

Javelin – 4. Grant Shankle, 45.31m; 7. Hunter Cary, 41.75m

Decathlon – 1. Hunter Cary, 5045 (100 – 1. 11.20; Long Jump – 1. 5.93m; Shot Put – 1. 11.91m; High Jump – 3. 1.56m; 400 – 1. 52.03; 110 Hurdles – 1. 15.71; Discus – 1. 32.38m; Pole Vault – 4. 1.93m; Javelin – 1. 42.06m; 1500 – 5. 7:25.94

