Mineral Area women blank East Central

Ashleigh Cottner neatly broke up a run by Buerck that stemmed from an excellent outlet pass by defender Emma Winkler to Gant.

Falcons forward Abby Layton shot high from about 23 yards on the counter attack, and Mineral Area outside back Kadelia Wilkins prevented a goal while protecting Butscher at the back post in the 24th minute.

MAC midfielder Emily Kellum was involved in a couple of scoring chances while pushing through the middle after winning possession.

Her pass in the 65th minute connected on the right side to Mallory Mathes, whose ensuing cross was perfectly struck on a bounce by Gant at the edge of the box for her seventh tally of the season.

That sequence capped the scoring about five minutes after Buerck made it 3-0 with her seventh to temporarily assume the team lead.

Gant earned the assist – her third of this season to equal Mathes – on a second connecting pass after Winkler located her with a strong kick toward midfield.

Callie Clarke-Smith joined Winkler and outside backs Wilkins and Loren Kinkead in maintaining a mostly quiet box in front of Butscher until the staring back four were pulled.