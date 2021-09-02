Mineral Area women top 8th-ranked STLCC

FARMINGTON – Returning sophomore Mallory Mathes scored her initial goal of the season, and added an assist as the Mineral Area soccer women beat a ranked opponent for the first time.

Ella Gant also scored on the heels of her hat trick in the season opener, and the Cardinals held off eight-ranked St. Louis 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

Mineral Area (2-0, 2-0) surged back with two tallies about seven minutes apart after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Kayleigh Slinkard assisted Mathes on the equalizer in the 55th.

The Cardinals shined defensively, allowing only six shots to the Archers. Theresa Butscher made two saves on three chances for her second straight win.

Ashlyn Moore and Gant were each assessed yellow cards as MAC committed 15 fouls. Another Region 16 match awaits Saturday at State Fair.

