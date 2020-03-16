NJCAA cancels all spring competition due to virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The plug has been pulled on what was left of the 2019-20 junior college sports season across the nation.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced the cancellation on Monday of all spring action and previously postponed basketball championships due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

The governing body also ensured that no student-athlete will be charged a year of participation if they were enrolled at a member college in 2020.

Many such student-athletes have already signed National Letters of Intent to attend new four-year NCAA or NAIA institutions next season.

Recruiting – both on and off campus – for all NJCAA sports, is immediately halted until April 15.