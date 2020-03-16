NJCAA cancels all spring competition due to virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The plug has been pulled on what was left of the 2019-20 junior college sports season across the nation.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced the cancellation on Monday of all spring action and previously postponed basketball championships due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
The governing body also ensured that no student-athlete will be charged a year of participation if they were enrolled at a member college in 2020.
Many such student-athletes have already signed National Letters of Intent to attend new four-year NCAA or NAIA institutions next season.
Recruiting – both on and off campus – for all NJCAA sports, is immediately halted until April 15.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) likewise canceled the remainder of its spring activities, and made similar enrollment provisions for affected competitors.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
On Friday, Mineral Area College announced an immediate suspension of sporting activities through April 3. That timetable was predictably eliminated three days later.
The Mineral Area baseball team played one home game in an abbreviated 5-9 campaign. The softball squad was 2-14 overall, last competing on March 5 at Jefferson College.
The first outdoor meet for men’s and women’s track and field was scheduled for this Saturday at SIU-Edwardsville. Mineral Area men’s golf was preparing for its first tournament on March 27.