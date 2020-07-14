NJCAA pushes multiple fall sports to spring 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The debut of men’s and women’s soccer at Mineral Area College will be delayed, while the volleyball team spans this entire calendar year without playing an official match.
And less than a month after planning an earlier start to the basketball season, the NJCAA has officially reversed course as part of an adjusted Plan of Action for the 2020-21 academic year in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All close-contact fall sports have been shifted to the spring semester, including court volleyball, soccer and football, as outlined Monday afternoon in a release on the NJCAA website.
The lone fall activity unaffected by these changes at Mineral Area is cross country, which remains on track for an Aug. 20 start. The Cardinals are the reigning Division III men’s national champions.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
Basketball usually tips off the opening weekend in November, but will now have a first permitted date of competition on Jan. 22, along with a reduced and compacted schedule.
Teams will play a maximum number of 22 games in the regular season – down from 29 – and all region tournaments and district playoffs must be completed by April 10.
Volleyball will open one week later than basketball on Jan. 29 with a maximum of 21 competition dates. The NJCAA Division I Tournament will be held April 15-17 in West Plains, Mo.
The regular season for soccer will be especially abbreviated in the spring. Teams are permitted no more than 14 matches between April 2 and May 24.
Traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball, golf and track and field are expected to proceed as planned, creating a potential scheduling quandary for schools with limited facilities.
MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz indicated via text message Monday night that Region 16 (Missouri) member institutions are attempting to design a master schedule that allots certain days of the spring calendar for particular sports.
Non-region games in neighboring states may be scrapped in some instances with fewer available dates, or perhaps due to restrictions established by local health officials.
Some colleges and universities across the nation have yet to decide if students will be welcomed back this fall for classes at their respective campuses.
