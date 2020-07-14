NJCAA pushes multiple fall sports to spring 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The debut of men’s and women’s soccer at Mineral Area College will be delayed, while the volleyball team spans this entire calendar year without playing an official match.

And less than a month after planning an earlier start to the basketball season, the NJCAA has officially reversed course as part of an adjusted Plan of Action for the 2020-21 academic year in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All close-contact fall sports have been shifted to the spring semester, including court volleyball, soccer and football, as outlined Monday afternoon in a release on the NJCAA website.

The lone fall activity unaffected by these changes at Mineral Area is cross country, which remains on track for an Aug. 20 start. The Cardinals are the reigning Division III men’s national champions.