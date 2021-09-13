Sancegraw hat trick puts MAC on path to shutout

Lydon-Gardiner knocked that drive down while falling to his right, but could not find the nearby rebound before Sancegraw raced in and poked the ball past him during the ninth minute.

East Central (2-2-1, 2-1-0) looked to draw even several times in a frantic ensuing sequence, but Garner was in position to save two dangerous headers by Stephen Akot with a dive and leap.

Kelly intercepted a subsequent corner and quickly found Green streaking ahead before Falcons defender Chris Tadeo stole possession in a solid 1-on-1 effort.

But the Cardinals struck again in the 15th minute to lead 2-0. Sauerbrunn found Sancegraw with space near the middle of the field for a quick shot past Lydon-Gardiner.

The head referee stopped the action often to admonish players for holding or arguing calls, and handed out four yellow cards to Maunsell, Kevin Padilla, Victor Herion and Kelly of MAC prior to halftime.

The caution tally shifted drastically after intermission, as frustration set in for the Falcons in their failed attempts to reduce a 3-0 deficit.