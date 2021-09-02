Sancegraw leads MAC soccer to first victory

FARMINGTON – Bryce Sancegraw recorded a hat trick, including the decisive goal in the 47th minute, as the Mineral Area men’s soccer program celebrated its long-awaited first victory.

The Cardinals ended a 13-match winless stretch dating back to their inaugural outing last spring, topping visiting Lewis & Clark 4-3 at Engler Park on Wednesday night.

About 32 hours after the contest was added to the schedule, Mineral Area made history by outshooting the Trailblazers 16-15 and earning a single-game record for goals.

Jake Sauerbrunn added a goal and assist, and Rory Kelly posted an assist for the Cardinals (1-0-1). Ryan Garner, the current NJCAA Division II Goalkeeper of the Week, stopped three of six shots faced.

Mineral Area overcame 22 total fouls and yellow cards issued to Alexi George and Joe Maunsell.

Sancegraw generated a team-high six shots on goal.

