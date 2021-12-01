Sancegraw named soccer All-American

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s soccer program found its first All-American performer without having to search far.

Former Farmington High School star Bryce Sancegraw decided to leave Jefferson and play his second collegiate season even closer to home.

Fortunes changed instantly for the Cardinals, who were lacking a serious scoring punch during their winless inaugural season last spring.

Mineral Area capped a turnaround second campaign in the fall by placing runner-up in Region 16 and posting an overall 8-4-2 record that included a six-match unbeaten streak.

Sancegraw registered three hat tricks while totaling 15 goals and four assists overall, and was selected by the NJCAA as a Division II First Team All-American, as announced on Tuesday.

He converted all three penalty kicks attempted during the season, and netted three game-winning goals along the way to help the Cardinals remain perched within the national rankings.

Sancegraw used speed and creativity to draw multiple defenders, enabling teammates to benefit from extra space and an increase in scoring chances.

