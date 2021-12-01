 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sancegraw named soccer All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
MAC Sancegraw

Mineral Area forward Bryce Sancegraw (10) cuts toward the St. Louis goal after dribbling past a defender during a men's soccer game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Engler Park in Farmington. Sancegraw was named a NJCAA First Team All-American on Tuesday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s soccer program found its first All-American performer without having to search far.

Former Farmington High School star Bryce Sancegraw decided to leave Jefferson and play his second collegiate season even closer to home.

Fortunes changed instantly for the Cardinals, who were lacking a serious scoring punch during their winless inaugural season last spring.

Mineral Area capped a turnaround second campaign in the fall by placing runner-up in Region 16 and posting an overall 8-4-2 record that included a six-match unbeaten streak.

Sancegraw registered three hat tricks while totaling 15 goals and four assists overall, and was selected by the NJCAA as a Division II First Team All-American, as announced on Tuesday.

He converted all three penalty kicks attempted during the season, and netted three game-winning goals along the way to help the Cardinals remain perched within the national rankings.

Sancegraw used speed and creativity to draw multiple defenders, enabling teammates to benefit from extra space and an increase in scoring chances. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mineral Area controls glass in Iowa

Mineral Area controls glass in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Freshman guard Lexi McCully scored 15 points off the bench, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team never trailed …

Cardinals rout Lake Land in rematch

Cardinals rout Lake Land in rematch

MATTOON, Ill. – Jamir Price equaled his season average with 16 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team blitzed Lake Land 86-51 on S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News