Sancegraw receives national accolade

Bryce Sancegraw has been the main catalyst in a breakout second season of Mineral Area men’s soccer, helping the Cardinals roll to a current national ranking and five-match unbeaten streak.

The Farmington High School graduate was fifth among NJCAA Division II players with 14 goals through Tuesday, and has secured his first individual accolade this fall.

Sancegraw was recognized as the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week on Wednesday for his effort during a pair of Region 16 victories spanning Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

He netted a hat trick in a 3-1 triumph over State Fair, then added two more goals plus an assist as the No. 13 Cardinals outlasted Metropolitan 5-3.

Sancegraw joins keeper Ryan Garner as national weekly award winners for Mineral Area, which carries a 6-1-2 overall into this weekend after going winless during its inaugural campaign.

