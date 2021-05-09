 Skip to main content
Sancegraw transfers to MAC soccer
Submitted Photo, MAC Athletics

Farmington High School graduate Bryce Sancegraw signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play soccer and continue his education as Mineral Area College. Sancegraw ranks among the all-time leading scorers in Missouri high school history with 152 goals over four all-state years, and transfers following one season at Jefferson College. Also pictured are Mineral Area assistant coach Jamie Pickel and head men’s soccer coach Dan Martin.

