Sancegraw transfers to MAC soccer

Farmington High School graduate Bryce Sancegraw signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play soccer and continue his education as Mineral Area College. Sancegraw ranks among the all-time leading scorers in Missouri high school history with 152 goals over four all-state years, and transfers following one season at Jefferson College. Also pictured are Mineral Area assistant coach Jamie Pickel and head men’s soccer coach Dan Martin.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!