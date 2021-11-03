Soccer accolades earned by 12 Mineral Area stars

PARK HILLS – Both Mineral Area soccer programs enjoyed astounding improvement this fall after combining for just one victory during their inaugural seasons several months earlier.

The women captured their first MCCAC championship while finishing 9-2 overall, while the men went 8-4-2 as the conference and region runner-up.

Their collective efforts have resulted in postseason honors for 12 individual players along with MCCAC Women’s Coach of the Year Dan Martin.

Freshman forward Leah Buerck has been chosen women’s Region 16 co-Player of the Year along with St. Louis midfielder Madelyn Barton.

Buerck netted a team-high 13 goals, including five separate game-winners, and added two assists over 11 games. The Perryville graduate had a hat trick against St. Charles in her collegiate debut, and tallied the golden goal on the road to defeat Jefferson in overtime.

The teammate who assisted her on that play, former North County all-state performer Ella Gant, joined Buerck with First Team status in the conference and region.