Soccer accolades earned by 12 Mineral Area stars

PARK HILLS – Both Mineral Area soccer programs enjoyed astounding improvement this fall after combining for just one victory during their inaugural seasons several months earlier.
The women captured their first MCCAC championship while finishing 9-2 overall, while the men went 8-4-2 as the conference and region runner-up.
Their collective efforts have resulted in postseason honors for 12 individual players along with MCCAC Women’s Coach of the Year Dan Martin.
Freshman forward Leah Buerck has been chosen women’s Region 16 co-Player of the Year along with St. Louis midfielder Madelyn Barton.
Buerck netted a team-high 13 goals, including five separate game-winners, and added two assists over 11 games. The Perryville graduate had a hat trick against St. Charles in her collegiate debut, and tallied the golden goal on the road to defeat Jefferson in overtime.
The teammate who assisted her on that play, former North County all-state performer Ella Gant, joined Buerck with First Team status in the conference and region.
Gant finished with 10 goals and four assists while scoring in each of her first five matches. She likewise connected for three goals in the season opener, and nailed a crucial penalty kick in the closing minutes to secure a 1-0 night victory over State Fair.
Longtime teammates at Fredericktown, Mallory Mathes and Kayleigh Slinkard have each been selected to the MCCAC First Team and Region 16 Second Team.
Mathes scored twice in a dominant 3-0 victory at St. Louis, and ended the season with four goals and five assists. Slinkard had three goals and five assists from her wing position.
Slinkard recorded the first hat trick in team history last season while Mathes struck the first goal for the program back on Apr. 2. Both players are repeat all-region choices.
Mineral Area keeper Theresa Butscher has earned Second Team all-region and all-conference distinction after notching five shutouts this season.
The MCCAC recognized seven Mineral Area women in total, as midfielder Emily Kellum and center back Emma Winkler also made the Second Team.
Ryan Garner represents the Cardinals as a two-time First Team all-region performer, and was voted its best keeper for a second consecutive season.
The Bolton, England, native started all 14 matches for the MAC men, and posted four clean sheets with a .765 save percentage behind a defense that struggled at times.
Former four-time all-state player and career scoring leader at Farmington High School, Bryce Sancegraw, landed First Team region and conference inclusion along with Garner.
Sancegraw was among the national scoring leaders through several weeks of the season, and netted 15 goals plus four assists while drawing extra attention from opposing teams.
Sancegraw, a transfer from nearby Jefferson, scored three goals in three separate contests, and finished just behind East Central forward Stephen Akot for Region 16 Player of the Year.
Freshman midfielder Rory Kelly picked up Second Team spots on the conference and region lists after compiling six goals and seven assists for the Cardinals.
Two Mineral Area defenders were also recognized. James Nuku made the region Second Team while Joe Maunsell did the same in conferernce.