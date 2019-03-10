NEOSHO, Mo. – Potosi graduate Paige Battreal finished 4-for-4 at the plate for the second straight game as the Mineral Area softball team wrapped a three-day weekend swing at the Crowder Bash.
Abbi Sampson went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Marissa Worth drove in five more on a home run and single as the Lady Cardinals topped Cloud County (Kan.) 14-10 for a doubleheader split.
Mineral Area (2-10) rallied from a 9-5 deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth inning, and added four insurance runs in the sixth.
RikkiLyn Wright (2-2) won her second straight relief appearance with two strikeouts after allowing four earned runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Alyssa Rennick returned to the circle as the starter after pitching earlier in the day, and was spotted a 4-0 advantage in before Cloud County drew even against her in the third.
Brittany Adams provided a double and single with two runs scored, and Desiree singled twice with two RBI for Mineral Area, which totaled 15 hits overall.
Wright produced two RBI, and Skye Batchelor singled with two runs scored in the victory. Lexi Adams, Battreal and Worth each crossed the dish three times.
Cloud County 9, Mineral Area 7
NEOSHO, Mo. – Despite compounding its struggles with four defensive errors, Mineral Area nearly completed an impressive comeback in the first game against Cloud County on Sunday.
Paige Battreal finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, but the Lady Cardinals fell short 9-7 after notching two tallies in the seventh inning.
Lexi Adams collected two doubles while going 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Alyssa Sago contributed two hits plus a sacrifice fly in defeat.
Mineral Area trailed 9-2 through one inning of action after starter Madyson McDermott (0-2) obtained one out and yielded five hits.
Alyssa Rennick allowed two unearned runs later in the frame, but blanked Cloud County over the next five to give Mineral Area some hope while scattering five hits and striking out two.
The Lady Cardinals picked up a run in the second and two more in the third to pull within 9-5. Abbi Sampson and Kelly McMahon notched two hits apiece, and RikkiLyn Wright had an RBI single.
