Cardinals claim first road sweep

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Annie Waites pitched the entire way with a lead, and threw a superb two-hitter as the Mineral Area softball team swept a road doubleheader on Wednesday.

The sophomore left-hander from Crystal City notched five strikeouts, and allowed one unearned run for her team-high fourth win as the Cardinals topped the Missouri Baptist junior varsity 3-1 in game one.

Taylor Henson provided a two-run single in the opening frame, and Amber Cage finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Mineral Area.

Emma Pouvaranukoah and Chloe Coppedge provided two singles each while both Zoie Hudson and Julz Johnson connected on doubles.

The early 2-1 margin remained unchanged until Brittney Kreitler brought in Cage on a ground out in the top of the seventh for insurance.

The Mineral Area offense proved more prosperous in game two, and middle infielders Cate Davis and Kreitler turned a pair of double plays defensively for a 10-2 triumph.

Coppedge supplied a 2-for-3 effort with two RBI and two runs scored for the Cardinals, who tallied four times in the third inning and eventually built a 9-0 lead.

Henson finished 2-for-3 and drove in two runs on a single and sacrifice fly. Cage doubled and singled in three at-bats, and Kreitler added two singles with two runs scored.

Avery Romans pitched four scoreless innings and scattered five hits for the win. Alyssa Spane worked the last three frames, allowing two runs on five hits.

Mackenzie Robinson and Waites chipped in RBI singles toward the victory. Macy Houart scored twice and singled along with Amy Holmes.

Mineral Area (10-30) travels to East Central for two Region 16 games on Friday before hosting State Fair in the regular-season finale on Monday.

