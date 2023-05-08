KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Seeded lowest among five teams in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 playoff bracket, Mineral Area saved its best softball for the conclusion of an adverse season.

The Cardinals upended three higher seeds over five game and three days at the double-elimination tournament, and made powerful St. Louis work for its title coronation on Sunday.

The Archers indeed rolled through the event unbeaten, however, and stalled the resilient MAC surge with a 3-0 championship shutout on their home field.

Erin Gill pitched a six-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks allowed, and Morgan Shields launched a solo home run for insurance as St. Louis (52-5) notched its 11th consecutive win.

The contest remained scoreless until Dorothy Wunderlich, Gill and Megan Russell delivered three straight two-out hits against starter Mattison Webb for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Alyssa Spane retired six batters in succession after Shields took her deep, but the Cardinals could not capitalize on a double by sophomore catcher Jules Johnson in the seventh.

Johnson finished 2-for-3 overall. Brittney Kreitler doubled and sophomores Chloe Coppedge and Cate Davis singled in their final game for MAC.

Chelbi Poucher also collected a hit as the Cardinals stranded two runners in the second and fourth innings. Webb emerged unscathed from a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the bottom of second.

Mineral Area (7-43) began the season with 19 straight losses after a sudden coaching vacancy prompted current athletic director Jim Gerwitz to step into an interim role on short notice.

But the Cardinals showed defiance and grit until the bitter end, including a couple of thrilling triumphs while facing elimination on Saturday.

Kreitler drilled a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Mineral Area survived a wild top of the seventh to edge second-seeded Moberly 9-8 and reach the championship round.

Davis finished 3-for-4 while driving in a team-high three runs, and the Cardinals increased their 5-4 lead with four tallies in the sixth on RBI hits by Coppedge, Davis and Macy Houart.

Moberly (16-31) countered with four in the seventh, including a three-run blast by Brooklyn Spillman with one out after Emma West lined an RBI single.

Spane retired the next two batters to close out the victory and a three-inning save. Webb worked the first four frames, and yielded four runs on six hits.

Coppedge equaled Davis by going 3-for-4. Alyssa Brown went 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Elly Pattengill, Poucher and Johnson singled. The Cardinals pounced for a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Leadoff batter Gracey Jordan finished 3-for-4 to pace the Greyhounds in their inaugural season. Pieper Wood, Spillman and West added two hits apiece.

Mineral Area handed MSU-West Plains a second defeat in the tournament earlier Saturday, thanks to a timely six-run outburst in the fifth inning.

Johnson highlighted the 10-5 outcome with a grand slam as the Cardinals produced seven hits within a span of eight batters. Poucher was 2-for-3 with a tying single in the fourth.

Coppedge put Mineral Area ahead 3-2 with a two-run home run in the first inning, and totaled four RBI after driving in two more on a double that broke a 4-4 deadlock in the fifth.

Pattengill and Brown topped the lineup effectively by each going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Kreitler, Davis and Houart also chipped in singles.

Spane relieved Webb as the fourth inning began, and earned the win by allowing only a solo home run to Hailey Garrison in the seventh among four hits with two strikeouts.

Webb surrendered seven hits over three frames, but was helped defensively when Brown started a double play at third base and Johnson threw out a runner stealing.

Molly Poole was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third, and Lexy Bridges singled twice for MSU-West Plains (9-22).

Those same teams clashed Friday in the first round after wet field conditions delayed the start time by three hours, and Mineral Area prevailed 4-1.

Johnson homered in the fourth inning for a 3-0 advantage after Brown singled twice and scored on RBI hits by Coppedge in the first and third innings.

Webb was excellent in the circle for a complete game five-hitter with two strikeouts, and received a defensive boost from Kreitler at shortstop.

West Plains loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth after a walk preceded singles by Mackenzie Massey and Bridges. Webb limited the damage to just a sacrifice fly from Madalyn Ivy.

Mineral Area struck out 11 times against Grizzlies freshman Annabelle Hitt, but restored its three-run cushion in the seventh. Pattengill singled home Johnson, who was 2-for-3 overall.

Kreitler was responsible for two crucial double plays. She snared a line drive in the third, then fielded a sharp ground ball to commence a 6-4-3 variety on the last pitch of the game.

The Cardinals were bumped from the winner’s bracket by St. Louis later Friday, as Lexi Sherrick threw a five-inning no-hitter and retired 15 of her 17 batters in an 8-0 triumph.

Jazmin Reinkmeyer smacked a solo home run in the third inning, and the Archers broke open the game with four tallies in the fourth while totaling 11 hits against Webb.

Jillian Mengel opened the scoring with a two-run double, and later picked up her third RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Wunderlich went 3-for-3 with two doubles for STLCC.

Russell and Lexi Martinez each finished with two hits and an RBI. Sydney Quinones reached base three straight times.

Kreitler walked in the first inning, and Davis reached on an error in the second for MAC before Sherrick mowed down 12 in a row with four strikeouts.