UNION, Mo. – A myriad of excellent defensive plays brought the Mineral Area softball team closer than ever to a breakthrough victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cardinals also showed progress at the plate, but too many scoring chances slipped away in attempt to salvage at least a doubleheader split against East Central.

Payton Robinson drilled a two-run homer to straight-away center field in the eighth inning, and gave the Falcons a 6-4 walk-off victory after wasting a four-run lead in game two.

Taylor Hanger grounded a leadoff single against reliever Alyssa Brown, and Robinson connected after first baseman Makayla Tourville saved a wide throw for the second out.

Mya Hillermann homered in the second inning, and equaled Lexi Lewis and Hanger with two hits each. East Central (4-6, 2-0) overcame three errors in the second contest.

Mineral Area (0-15, 0-2) rallied by batting around in the top of the fifth. Alyssa Spane scored first on a wild throw following her leadoff single.

Brittney Kreitler singled ahead of consecutive RBI hits by Chloe Coppedge and Macy Houart, and Chelbi Poucher reached on an errant throw from third base to tie the contest at 4-4.

Brown worked around an inherited runner in the bottom of the fifth, and would not surrender a hit until the eighth. She picked up two strikeouts in defeat.

Macy Houart tracked down a dangerous drive in the right-center gap, and Kreitler fielded a sharp ground ball at shortstop to strand two ECC runners during the fifth.

The Falcons utilized three hurlers and eventually reverted to their game one starter. Hanger struck out three batters while dodging multiple threats over 3 2/3 innings for the win.

Hanger worked around a couple of two-out walks in the sixth, as Coppedge fouled off five consecutive pitches before flying out to left.

Houart walked and Poucher beat an infield hit before being stranded in the seventh inning, and Hanger induced a fly out from Houart after a Coppedge double put runners at second and third in the eighth.

The Cardinals ultimately outhit the Falcons 10-9 in game two, getting two each from Spane, Coppedge, Kreitler and Houart.

Starting pitcher Mattison Webb yielded four runs on seven hits with one strikeout in a no-decision. She was taken deep by Grace Mosely on the first offering of the ECC fourth to extend a 3-0 margin.

Coppedge caught Nicole Truitt stealing in the first inning, and Kreitler robbed Alexa Smalling of a single with a diving catch to her right in the third.

East Central followed the Hillermann home run by scoring twice more in the second. Hanger scampered home on a wild pitch, and Robinson executed a delayed double steal with Lewis.

Spane delivered her best start this season from the circle in game one, backed by strong defense, but a Mineral Area comeback bid fell short as the Falcons prevailed 3-2.

Hanger finished 2-for-2, including back-to-back RBI doubles with Hillermann in the fifth inning, and Smalling singled twice for East Central.

Hanger threw a complete game four-hitter and struck out three for her first of two wins on the day, and carried a potential shutout into the seventh.

Jules Johnson slammed a two-run home run to deep left-center for the Cardinals, but Hanger retired the next three batters in succession.

Spane allowed three runs, nine hits and four walks on her 20th birthday, and navigated a bases-loaded situation in the opening frame by striking out Potosi graduate Hannah Jarvis on a full count. Houart also contributed a stellar catch while reaching back near the fence for the second out.

Brown stepped on third base and threw across for a double play in the third, but an RBI double from Robinson snapped a scoreless tie in the ECC fourth.

Houart threw out a runner at home after charging a single from center field, and Cate Davis added a diving catch with two aboard to keep the difference at 3-0 in the sixth.

Tourville, Kreitler and Houart singled for the Cardinals, who will host first-year program and Region 16 opponent Moberly on Thursday.